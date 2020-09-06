Onward: Pixar’s new one recovers all its magic

Disney / Pixar



After the recent aftermath Toy story 4, Incredibles 2, Cars 3 and Finding Dory, animation studio Pixar (legendary for innovation and cinematic genius in titles like Up, WALL E or the first Toy story) begins the decade with two completely original titles: Onward, which was released in theaters on March 6 and is available on Disney Plus from April 3, and Soul, which is scheduled to hit theaters on June 19.

Onward, co-written and directed by Dan Scanlon (Monsters university), is set in New Mushroomtown, a city that could well pass for any contemporary American population if it weren’t for its population of elves, unicorns, dragons, centaurs, and other mythological creatures. “Long ago the world was full of wonders. It was intrepid, there was magic”, tells us a voice in off at the beginning of the movie. And we soon learned that controlling this magic was not easy and it ended up being replaced by simpler formulas: basically technological inventions such as light bulbs or airplanes that made it obsolete to learn to generate light or use wings to fly.

The adventure begins the day Ian (voiced by Tom Holland) turns 16. The shy elf has many goals such as learning to drive or inviting some classmates to his birthday party but his insecurity will take precedence over all this. The teenager’s mother, Laurel (voiced by Julia Louis-Dreyfus), surprises him and his older brother, the reckless Barley (voiced by Chris Pratt), with a gift that their father left for Ian and Barley shortly before To die. The gift consists of a scepter and a magic stone with which to perform a spell that returns the father to life for 24 hours. But things don’t quite work out and only the lower half of the father ends up materializing after the spell. Something that will make the teenagers embark on an adventure, aboard the rickety Guinevere van, to try to find another stone, repeat the enchantment and get to spend at least a few hours with the other half of their father.

I know the premise may sound a bit strange. One of the characters of Onward it is still a pair of legs for most of the movie. But Scanlon and his team squeeze all the humor and absurdity out of this situation in a way that soon makes sense of it. “There’s a top. I really remember Dad having a top,” Barley complains at the result of the spell. The eldest of the brothers is the only one who was able to meet his father before he died.

The crusade that Ian and Barley embark on, and where several more characters such as Laurel or her boyfriend will end up, has all the ingredients of an epic adventure: maps, chases, obstacles to overcome and clues to decipher. All this while the relationship between Barley and Ian grows stronger and we realize how much they complement each other (yes, this is another story of brotherly love on the line of Frozen 2). Ian is the one who seems to have the gift of being able to cast spells. But it is Barley who is obsessed with an RPG based on historically authentic spells and who has all the knowledge to guide his brother in his attempt to control his gift. Barley insists that Ian has to speak the spells from “the fire of his heart”.

As with most Pixar movies (and like I already told you what was happening with Toy story 4), the script has the perfect structure and all the elements that a movie-writing masterclass about epic adventures and hero’s journeys would include. But with the incentive that this is not Toy story 4 but a completely new story, with original characters that we had not met before and possibilities for surprise. I don’t want to ruin anything for you but the end of this story is not as predictable as you might expect. And that makes it even better.

Beyond its human history (and believe me there are several moments in this film specifically designed to provoke tears and emotion from the viewer) Onward it is an impeccably executed film from a technical point of view. The bluish skin of our protagonists is a feat in itself, with details like freckles and even rosy cheeks and ears. In addition to a bluish hair that changes shape and shine if it is wet or dry.

Everything in this world has been rendered almost photorealistic or as realistic as it makes sense to chase in a movie populated by gnomes and biker fairies. You can see dust particles suspended in the air in the home of the main family members, in addition to appreciating each of the details of the wood and hairy rugs that cover their floors. The exterior spaces have been represented with the same detail, both in the framework of motorways at dusk and in the green hills that are part of the journey that our protagonists have to travel.

But it is clear that his technical mastery is not what makes this story interesting. But the journey that all its characters go through and that will transform all of them when it comes to an end. And is that in Onward Pixar has found the magic again.

