Onward leads US box office but stumbles in global box office

Pixar



Preceded by rave reviews, the new film from the animation studio Pixar, Onward, led the box office in its first weekend on display in the United States with US $ 40.4 million, according to the Box Office Mojo website.

Unless the animated film sustains a similar pace in the coming weeks, the grossing projections of suggest that its box office would rank in the lower range of Pixar movies, such as The Good Dinosaur (2015) and Cars 3 (2017), which raised US $ 123 million and US $ 153 million in the United States, respectively. It is, as Forbes points out, a smooth debut for a Pixar film.

Outside the United States, raised US $ 28 million in 47 territories. In April, the film will reach Italy, South Korea and Japan; Taiwan and China still have no release date assigned. According to Gamespot, the estimates pointed to a collection of between US $ 40 million and US $ 55 million outside the United States.

The website Deadline He wondered if the coronavirus outbreak in China, South Korea and Italy had caused some people to avoid movie theaters this weekend in Southeast Asia and Europe. We will have to wait for the next few weeks and the launch in new territories in April to determine how much magic it holds Onward on his sleeve.

