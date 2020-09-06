Onward evokes the much magic that surrounds us

Disney



We have already told you what we found Onward, the new animated film from Pixar. It is a fable about two teenage elves, an adventure in which brothers Ian (voiced by Tom Holland) and Barley (voiced by Chris Pratt) embark on a mission to try to bring their deceased father back to life during 24 hours using a spell. All this in a society populated by mythological creatures and in which magic has ceased to be used. Onward is available on Disney Plus starting this April 3.

In October of last year, we stopped by Pixar’s studios in Emeryville, California, to chat with director, Dan Scanlon, and producer, Kori Rae, about what their job was to make the film possible. .

One of the initial premises of points out that mastering magic was not easy and in the end many spells were simply replaced by technology. It kind of seems like technology has killed the magic in your movie …

Dan Scanlon: We are not trying to say that magic or technology is a bad thing. It’s more of a movie about how comfort can make you lose potential. You have to find the balance. The world of Onward It shows Ian that he is not reaching his full potential and has to take a little more risk (…). I feel that sometimes people have to dare to find what is special within them. Magic is a metaphor, the idea is that we are the best version of ourselves, that we do not fall short.

TO Unlike some of the recent Pixar releases, as Toy story 4, Incredibles 2 or Cars 3, Onward it’s an original story …

D.S: We love sequels and we’ve been a part of them too. (Together with Kori Rae) we did Monsters university, which was a pleasure and a challenge. But Kori and I had the opportunity to do something original with this movie. You can create new characters that change as you see what the story will be. If something doesn’t work, you can remove it. That’s something you can’t do with a sequel. What is scary about original ideas is that you are trying to do something new that people might not like.

Talk a bit about Pixar’s writing and rewriting process. One of the methods they use is to project unfinished versions of the film in front of their peers to suggest changes …

D.S: One of the best things about working here is the luxury of time to make mistakes and fix them. We show the storyboards (and successive versions of the film) to the filmmakers, artists and the rest of the company. We usually get feedback on clarity, if you don’t understand what’s going on. Also about the characters, if it is not plausible that a character does what we are making him do and we have to earn that moment.

Kori Rae: We need people from outside because we are so close to the story that sometimes it is difficult to see where the problems are. Let’s see, when we do one of these projections, we already know what some of the problems are. But sometimes people understand things differently and we find that we have not been explicit enough with the story.

D.S: And other times they also tell us that we are too explicit.

And I think that actually, by the nature of animation, they work on the script well into the production and post-production process …

K.R: The writing never ends. We don’t have a completely definitive script, it’s always evolving. We can put into production sequences that are written while we continue writing and doing storyboards from other sequences. It is a layered process. Writing, storyboards and the editing hardly ends until six or seven months before we finish. Animation allows that freedom. We make the film eight or nine times, we show it, we remake it and we show it again throughout the process. It is the luxury that we have in animation throughout the five years that we have worked on something.

How did the idea for this movie come about?

D.S: It started with a personal story. My father died when I was one year old and my brother was three. I always wondered who my father had been and if I looked like him. It was actually the idea of ​​what would have happened if she could have met him and spent a day with him. And from there we move on to how it is possible to spend a day with a person (who has died). And that led us to magic. Most movies about magic are vintage but this was such a personal story that I felt that if we set it so far in the past I wouldn’t be able to connect with it. And that led us to this modern world but with unicorns.

Dan, will your brother in the movie be recognized in the character of Barley?

D.S: No. Barley is a very different character in this characterization. My brother only looks like Barley because he is a person of action and because he is very supportive of his little brother.

So, your personal story has been just a starting point …

D.S: And that’s what makes Onward be a universal story. It is not an autobiography. It’s more of a story about that person that we all know or that we all are, if we have an Ian in our lives, that I hope people can recognize.

What other themes does the movie cover?

D.S: We have amazing nature and animals and there are so many wonderful things that we just take for granted. Unicorns are somewhat majestic but in Onward they just treat them like a plague. The movie is just a reminder for us to look around us and see all the magic that surrounds us all the time.



