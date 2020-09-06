Onward arrives this April 3 at Disney Plus

Pixar



The closure of cinemas in the United States, as a result of the pandemic of COVID-19, is the reason why the animation studio Pixar announced today, Friday, March 20, that the film Onward it will be available to watch in digital format in the United States starting at night; and that will arrive on April 3 to the screens of .

Onward will be available to rent digitally on Friday, March 20, 2020, starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time (5:00 p.m. PT). And it can be seen on Disney Plus, only in the United States, from April 3, 2020.

In its press release, Pixar explained that “with cinemas currently impacted by closures related to the global health crisis, Disney will offer the film ahead of schedule on US digital platforms starting today” at an estimated price of US $ 19.99.

This is an unprecedented measure in the history of Pixar, since Onward it is still in theaters in many movie theaters that remain open. To date, it has grossed US $ 103.1 million globally after its premiere on March 6, 2020.

Already Disney anticipated the launch of Frozen 2 in streaming by March 15, three months ahead of schedule. NBCUniversal also revealed that will advance the launch in digital of several of his new films, such as The invisible man and The hunt.

Warner Bros. Pictures also announced that it will pursue this strategy with Harley quinn and birds of prey. With cinemas closed, Hollywood sees in this possibility the way that some titles reach the audience.

