NEWS

ONEWE announce their comeback with 1st full album ‘One’

May 15, 2020
Add Comment
Cheena Khanna
1 Min Read

Rookie idol band ONEWE, often known as the sibling group of RBW Leisure‘s ONEUS, has introduced their 1st full album comeback for later this month!

ONEWE will probably be returning this Might 26 at 6 PM KST with the discharge of their 1st full album, ‘One‘. This marks the band’s first music launch in roughly a little bit over a month, after their single “Q” feat. MAMAMOO‘s Hwa Sa dropped again in April. 

Try ONEWE’s first comeback teaser poster and brand movie under, and keep tuned for much more teaser content material coming quickly!

READ  Brave Browser Wants the UK to Use GDPR to Crack Down on Google

About the author

View All Posts

Cheena Khanna

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.