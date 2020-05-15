ONEWE announce their comeback with 1st full album ‘One’

Rookie idol band ONEWE, often known as the sibling group of RBW Leisure‘s ONEUS, has introduced their 1st full album comeback for later this month!

ONEWE will probably be returning this Might 26 at 6 PM KST with the discharge of their 1st full album, ‘One‘. This marks the band’s first music launch in roughly a little bit over a month, after their single “Q” feat. MAMAMOO‘s Hwa Sa dropped again in April.

Try ONEWE’s first comeback teaser poster and brand movie under, and keep tuned for much more teaser content material coming quickly!