OnePlus Z confirmed and Motorola Edge Lite leaked

OnePlus wants to return to its roots in which it offered affordable and outstanding phones, and to achieve this the company could be developing a cell phone that would be called OnePlus Z or OnePlus Nord, and what would feel like a cell phone premiumAlthough it would be inexpensive, maybe even $ 350.



A rare Instagram account by the name of OnePlus Lite Z triggered the alarms of the possibility that the rumored OnePlus Z or OnePlus Nord cell phone is a reality.

Apparently, the promotional photos of this account were published by mistake and currently the user is private and does not show any photos. And although you might think that it was not official, Pete Lau, president of OnePlus, mentions it in an article on the company’s forum. There, the executive says that new beginnings are coming with a cheap cell phone but with touch premium.

Some sources say the phone would be launched on June 30 and others on July 10. The phone would be very similar to what we had previously seen as the OnePlus 8 Lite,

Technically, the cell phone would have a Snapdragon 765 processor, 6GB of RAM, a 6.55-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, triple rear camera and a 4,300mAh battery, all for a price between US $ 350 and US $ 500.

Motorola Edge Lite

We have already tried the Motorola Edge Plus in a nice blue color and also the Motorola Edge in a nice red color, and when we think it would only be those two phones for this Motorola line…. a little surprise came to us.

New rumors ensure that Motorola will hold an event on July 7 in Europe, and everything seems to indicate that it could be a new version called Motorola Edge Lite, which would have a 6.7-inch screen, four rear cameras, 18-watt fast charging and possibly a specific button for Google Assistant.

Galaxy Note 20 with mega camera

Samsung continues to talk to him Galaxy Note 20, another launch that we believe is just around the corner. The last Rumor confirms the data from a 108 megapixel camera.

Sammobile



Also this week, cases were leaked that let us see what the rear shape of the Galaxy Note 20 would be like and how the cameras would look in that rectangle, which is indicative that it will follow in the wake of the Galaxy S20.

Huawei in trouble, again

Finally this week I want to talk to you about Huawei. The company is already leading the Huawei P40 Pro Plus to more countries, and the analyzes are being positive, and EMUI 10.1 it’s reaching more cell phones, which is also good.

However, this good news has been overshadowed this week with a new report from the Trump administration, which ensures that Huawei is backed by the Chinese government, which would open the door to more sanctions not only against Huawei, but also a total of 20 companies in that country.