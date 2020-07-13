OnePlus would launch its wireless headphones in July: report

Angela Lang / CNET



OnePlus is preparing a major launch for July, according to a new report from a Twitter leak account.

The @MaxJmb account, which we know little about, states that the fully wireless headphones will be announced in July. In that month, the same account said a few weeks ago, OnePlus intends to announce the OnePlus Z, a highly rumored phone with characteristics similar to those of OnePlus 8 already revealed last month.

OnePlus announced the 8 series at an event in mid-April, but one announcement was pending: the OnePlus Z develo. OnePlus Z is reportedly to be the official name of a phone also known as OnePlus 8 Lite, referring to a minor version. capabilities and a more affordable price compared to the OnePlus 8 already revealed.

The phone, rumors say, should have been announced alongside the rest of the series, but the company faced some delays due to the coronavirus. Not ready, the OnePlus Z was postponed to an event later this year. The Chinese firm, a family of Oppo and Vivo, would have decided to launch the Z together with the wireless headphones in July.

Little is known about hearing aids and the OnePlus Z, but it is highly likely that the hearing aids offer around 4 hours of battery life, which has become the average of what other similar products offer. In addition, due to the leaks to date, the headphones would have a similar design, too, to products already available.

