OnePlus will present its new wireless headphones on July 21

Andrew Hoyle/CNET



OnePlus already has a presentation date for its new wireless headphones, OnePlus Buds.

The Chinese manufacturer announced on July 13 that it will take advantage of the presentation event of its new economic cell phone, the OnePlus North, on July 21, to also announce the arrival on the market of what will be its first wireless headphones. According to OnePlus, its new OnePlus Buds are designed to offer high-quality audio reproduction as well as an easy user experience.

There is not much information on these headphones, but they will be the first of the brand that do not have any cables, since the OnePlus Bullets Wireless, their first Bluetooth headphones released in 2017, have a cable between the two that clips around the neck.

Along with the OnePlus Buds, the company will present the new OnePlus Nord, an inexpensive cell phone of no more than US $ 300, from which some characteristics have been leaked, such as that it will have an AMOLED screen instead of an LCD like most low-end phones. cost. The cell phone is also expected to incorporate a Snapdragon 765 processor, a fingerprint reader on the screen, between 6GB or 12GB of RAM and a 64 megapixel main camera.

The Nord and the OnePlus Buds will be presented at an event that will air on July 21 at 9 a.m. Pacific time in the United States, through the event’s app, called Nord Launch, which is now available for download at the Google Play and App Store.