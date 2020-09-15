OnePlus prepares a snowball war with robots to show off 5G

Andrew Hoyle/CNET



What better way to show off the potential of blazing-fast 5G networks than with a snowball fight? At least that’s the message from the Chinese phone maker OnePlus (and I totally agree). After promise something related to 5G and snow a few days before, OnePlus revealed on Tuesday, March 3, its plans for the so-called “Snowbot Battle” (a snowball battle with robots).

OnePlus will host an “interactive snowball war” starting March 9. People will be able to remotely control one of the company’s created snowball launching robots – which OnePlus says can launch snowballs at 120 miles per hour – in a real snowball battle.

We’ve created 5G-connected, snowball-firing robots (they fire at 120+ mph; we’re not messing around). We’re calling them Snowbots. And you can control them from your phone to shoot Snowbots controlled by other OnePlus fans, from March 9. Get ready. #OnePlus5GSnowbots — OnePlus (@oneplus) March 3, 2020

The robots will be “operated by OnePlus devices connected to a 5G network,” the company said in a statement, while the full event will give people around the world “a seamless online gaming experience.”

OnePlus prepared a website for its Snowbot Battle that offers more information on how to participate in the snowball war in addition to a streaming live of the event. The clashes will take place in the remote Finnish region of Lapland, according to OnePlus, with a 5G connection to be provided by Finnish operator Elisa.

OnePlus says that the snowball battles will take place 24 hours a day – while each confrontation will last five minutes – from March 9 to March 12. Apparently, everyone will be able to participate in a battle, so take your chance.

This is the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition [fotos] To see photos