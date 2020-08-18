OnePlus Nord will have an ultra-wide selfie camera

Andrew Hoyle/CNET



He celular OnePlus North It will feature a 105-degree ultra-wide front camera. The Chinese manufacturer said on Monday, July 13, that this will save users the embarrassment of having to use a selfie stick. The phone will come with pretty much “everything you can ask for,” the company said.

OnePlus plans to launch the device at an event on July 21. You can watch a live broadcast of the event through the OnePlus Nord AR App, available on Android and iOS. He OnePlus North It will cost “less than $ 500” and is now available for pre-sale in the UK.

Images were leaked last week showing the rear and front of the Nord. In the photos you can see that the phone has two front and four rear cameras. Rumor has it that the rear cameras will consist of a 48-megapixel main, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro module, and a 2-megapixel portrait lens.

