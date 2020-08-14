OnePlus Buds vs. Pixel Buds 2020: Which are the best?

Érika García / CNET



OnePlus has just introduced its first wireless earbuds, the OnePlus Buds, lightweight devices that offer excellent audio quality at a very competitive price. These hearing aids come to compete directly with the Google Pixel Buds 2 o Pixel Buds 2020, the new Google headphones that also stand out for being light, comfortable and having a much more ergonomic design than many headphones on the current market.

The OnePlus Buds look spectacular in this aqua blue color [fotos] To see photos

The most obvious differential point between the two headphones is the price, since the OnePlus Buds cost US $ 99 (89 euros), while the Google Pixel Buds 2 sell for US $ 180 (199 euros). But there are other differences that we show you below.



Playing:

Watch this:

OnePlus Buds: Good, nice and cheap, but not perfect

2:37



Neither hearing aid includes noise cancellation or different transparency modes. However, the Pixel Buds 2 incorporate a type of technology called adaptive sound, which works the same as the adaptive brightness of a cell phone, since they automatically optimize the volume in relation to the noise level of the environment. The OnePlus Buds do not offer any similar system, but they do have Bass Boost and Dolby Atmos support that generate a much cleaner sound and above all, deeper bass than Google headphones.

In terms of sound quality, both devices are excellent, although we could say that the strong point of the OnePlus is the bass and in the case of Google’s, the textures of the voices.

Érika García / CNET



The handling of both hearing aids is similar, since both have an external sensor that allows you to handle them with gestures, either to raise or lower the volume, play or pass or answer calls. Neither of the two headphones has an application to be configured on cell phones, but they still connect easily, although here the OnePlus Buds stand out compared to the Pixels. And it is that the pairing capacity of the OnePlus Buds is excellent and they connect with any device quickly and easily.

Érika García / CNET



Battery and duration

In our tests, the Pixel Buds 2 managed to last for almost 4 hours of continuous music playback while the OnePlus Buds’ battery reached around five hours of continuous multimedia playback. The charging case allows you to get about 24 hours of music in the case of Google headphones and in the case of OnePlus Buds it reaches 30 hours.

Another big difference is that Google’s headphones do not offer a fast charging system, while OnePlus’s have Warp Charge technology, which allows, with a charge of only 10 minutes of the headphones inside the case, they can be used for almost 10 hours.

Conclusions

Both headphones are excellent, but the OnePlus definitely have a better value for money, despite the fact that Google’s headphones are more comfortable to wear. In addition to these two devices you can take a look at the Galaxy Buds Plus, the FreeBuds 3 de Huawei or the Sony WH-1000XM3 that add noise cancellation to its characteristics.

You can also check out our list of the best wireless noise-canceling headphones.



Playing:

Watch this:

Unboxing OnePlus Nord y OnePlus Buds

12:17



Analysis OnePlus Buds The OnePlus Buds are wireless earphones that offer good battery life, good sound quality with strong bass, and a compact cover, but their design is not for everyone. Read Our Analysis