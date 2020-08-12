OnePlus accidentally shares hundreds of emails from its users: report

Juan Garzon / CNET



OnePlus exposed the emails of hundreds of its customers this week, according to a report, when the company sent out a mass email related to a market study, according to the Android Police website. The person who sent the email forgot to put their customers’ emails under BCC (with blind copy).

The leak was very small, compared to others, with just over 270 email addresses exposed, according to the report. The company likely sent the email to customers who signed up for the OnePlus UX survey after upgrading to version 10.5.11.

OnePlus did not immediately return a request for comment.

Personal data leaks have become very common. Companies like Ring and Wyze have recently compromised their users’ privacy, according to reports. Last year, researchers found the addresses and demographic details of more than 80 million households in the United States exposed in unsecured databases. Too, million Facebook data they were exposed in public databases. The social network too saved millions of passwords as clear text on your internal servers.

