OnePlus 8 will launch on April 14

The upcoming OnePlus flagship phones, known as OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, will be launched on April 14 through an online event that begins at 8 a.m.Pacific Time (or 11 a.m. Eastern Time).

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tech company is choosing to hold online events to launch its products. However, it is not the first time that OnePlus has done this and, in fact, the OnePlus 2 launched at an online virtual reality (VR) event.

The OnePlus 8 will be the successors of the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro that were announced last year, months after the arrival of the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro.

OnePlus announced the event through Twitter and, although it did not reveal further details, it showed the first images of at least one of the two cell phones expected, showing a metal frame, a curved screen and the slider that allows you to control the notifications of the cell phone that you have included since OnePlus 2.

In addition, apparently, the screen would continue with small bezels, but although the company does not show it in the images it published on Twitter, the front camera is expected to be integrated into the screen through a hole.

On the other hand, a clue that the company could give us with the images published on the social network is the possible arrival of a new color, which could be sea water because it is combining that color with the red color in number eight.

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are rumored to not drastically change what they offer, but rather to deliver good specs for an attractive price.

The OnePlus 8 Pro has been rumored to have IP68 water resistance certification and could be charged wirelessly; making it the first in the company with these characteristics. With this, it may be that the price of the OnePlus 8 Pro increases considerably to take it more to a flagship phone territory of companies such as Samsung, Apple, LG and Huawei.

Likewise, generation after generation, the company has increased the price of its cell phones, especially in recent years, so it will be interesting to see if this changes the company’s philosophy to abandon the reputation of being a manufacturer of good phones, nice and cheap.