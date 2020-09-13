OnePlus 8 will bet on 5G, says OnePlus boss

James Martin / CNET



OnePlus confirmed that its series of OnePlus 8 phones will have 5G capability. In an exclusive interview with CNET, OnePlus CEO and co-founder Pete Lau explained that “in the future we will be fully committed to 5G.”

Aware that cell phone operators are expanding their coverage every month, Lau said that is an opportunity that OnePlus wants to take advantage of, especially the launch of a next generation network from T-Mobile, which was one of the first operators to sell. OnePlus phones in America.

“I want to endorse our commitment to 5G and our long-term investment,” Lau said. “We have been investing in 5G for several years and we see it as the direction for the future and one that we have seriously committed to.”

The company launched the OnePlus 7 Pro, its first 5G cell phone, Summer 2019 in the UK, and later with Sprint in the US It is one of two 5G phones that the manufacturer currently offers, along with the McLaren version of the OnePlus 7T Pro. OnePlus is expected to present its new generation of phones in April, although there is no official date yet.

However, it is inevitable that prices will go up due to the integration of new technology, something that Lau anticipated. “We have always had a position to create the best possible products at the best price. New technology does add costs, so the costs have gone up compared to 4G products.”

That has already happened with the company’s current phones. On its website, the OnePlus 7 Pro currently sells for $ 499. The 5G version costs a lot more: $ 840. Since OnePlus launched its first phone in 2014, the company has built a reputation for offering flagship-quality phones at affordable prices. However, this year’s launches will push the brand’s cell phones toward the $ 1,000 barrier, putting it at risk of becoming just another manufacturer making premium phones at high prices.

But Lau says this will not be the case. He said we may see a more expensive “Pro” model and a regular OnePlus 8 with more modest specs but a more affordable price.

“Last year we launched 7 Pro and 7 together and we saw a lot of excitement around [de los lanzamientos]”said Lau.” I think everyone should expect a lot of good things again with reasonably priced 5G products this year. “

Also, rumors have leaked about a possible Lower priced OnePlus 8 “Lite” that could arrive with the rest of the OnePlus 8 family or later in the year. While Lau was very clear on the strong bet that the company will make for 5G models, he did not say if they will stop producing 4G phones, so it is still possible that the “Lite” model will arrive as a 5G phone with the rest of the series, or as a 4G cell phone later, in order to offer a lower price.



