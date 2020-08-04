OnePlus 8: Specifications. OnePlus 8: Reviews, price and data sheet

OnePlus has repeated the same strategy that it started with the previous generation: launching two phones at the same time, somewhat similar between them, but with differentiating enough characteristics to target different audiences.

What we like Attractive design

90Hz screen

Good autonomy

Excellent performance What we don’t like No wireless charging

Water and dust resistance only on T-Mobile and Verizon (not unlocked)

Érika García / CNET



On this occasion the Chinese company has launched the new OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Despite the fact that both coincide in many specifications, the OnePlus 8 remains without certified water resistance (it only has IP68 certification in T-Mobile and Verizon), without wireless charging and with cameras slightly less endowed than those of its older brother by US $ 200 less. I have tested the OnePlus 8 for several days before its official presentation and here I tell you what my impressions have been with the new phone.



Playing:

Watch this:

OnePlus 8 Pro y OnePlus 8: Unboxing

10:15



OnePlus 8: Features and Specifications

screen : 6.55 inches (OLED) with 90Hz refresh rate

: 6.55 inches (OLED) with 90Hz refresh rate Resolution : 1,800×2,400 pixels

: 1,800×2,400 pixels Processor : Snapdragon 865

: Snapdragon 865 RAM : 8GB, 12GB

: 8GB, 12GB Storage : 128GB, 256GB

: 128GB, 256GB MicroSD slot : No

: No Operating system : Android 10 (OxygenOS)

: Android 10 (OxygenOS) Battery : 4.300mAh

: 4.300mAh Wireless charging : No

: No Headphone jack (3.5mm): No

(3.5mm): No Cameras : 48 megapixels (f / 1.75) with optical stabilization + 16 megapixel wide angle (f / 2.2) + 2 megapixel macro (f / 2.4)

: 48 megapixels (f / 1.75) with optical stabilization + 16 megapixel wide angle (f / 2.2) + 2 megapixel macro (f / 2.4) Frontal camera : 16 megapixels

: 16 megapixels Waterproof : Yes and no (Verizon and T-Mobile only)

: Yes and no (Verizon and T-Mobile only) Fingerprint reader: Yes, on-screen (optical)

Yes, on-screen (optical) Double horn: Yes with Dolby Atmos

Yes with Dolby Atmos 5G: Yes

Yes Color : Black, green and interstellar

: Black, green and interstellar Dual SIM: Yes

Yes Size: 160.2×72.9×8.0mm

160.2×72.9×8.0mm Weight: 180 grams

Price and availability

The OnePlus 8 is priced at $ 799 for the 12GB version of RAM with 256GB of storage. Those interested can buy the OnePlus 8 from April 29.

OnePlus 8 vs. OnePlus 8 Pro: Diferencias

Smallest screen: 6.55 v s. 6.78 inch

Lowest maximum refresh rate: 90Hz vs. 120Hz

Lighter: 180 vs. 199 grams

Easier to control with one hand: 160.2×72.9×8.0mm vs. 165.3×74.35×8.5mm

Smaller battery, but longer life: 4,300mAh vs. 4,510mAh; 23:37 vs. 22:00 in video test

It has no certified water resistance. The OnePlus 8 Pro yes, while the regular only has IP68 on T-Mobile and Verizon

No wireless charging. The OnePlus 8 Pro does.

No reversible wireless charging. The OnePlus 8 Pro does.

Cheaper: US $ 699 in the 8GB + 128GB version and US $ 799 12GB + 256GB vs. US $ 899 for the 8GB + 128GB version and US $ 999 12GB + 256GB

Design with more ergonomics

The OnePlus 8 has partly inherited the design of the OnePlus 7T although the differences are also notable. The cell phone has a glass back treated similarly to frosted glass. Thanks to this, the device gets a matte finish that on the one hand makes it easier to grip, and on the other hand makes it dirty and fingerprint less easily than phones with a shiny finish. It is a very handy phone and despite its 4,300mAh battery, its weight is only 180 grams.

One of the design differences from previous models is that this cell phone leaves aside the notch on the screen and place a hole in it to house your 16-megapixel front camera. The screen is 6.55 inches and resolution 1,800×2,400 pixels. Like the OnePlus 7T, this display has a 90Hz refresh rate. The default update rate is 60Hz, but it can be modified to our liking (always keeping in mind that the battery drain will increase). In general, the experience with the screen has been very good as it happened with the previous model, but I have not perceived with the daily use of the panel (watching multimedia content for example) a notable difference that justifies the generational jump as it has happened in the OnePlus 8 Pro which raises its resolution and adds 120Hz refresh.

Another of the changes that are perceived with the naked eye is on the back of the OnepPlus 8. It is the module that incorporates the cameras that although the OnePlus 7T was completely round, on this cell phone it is elongated and vertical. In addition, as you can see in the following image, OnePlus has changed the typography of its emblem, which also makes the back look different.

Érika García / CNET



The phone comes in three colors: blue, green (which was the test unit I got), and the Interstellar color, a gradient shade similar to that of the Galaxy Note 10 Aura Glow. This last color is exclusive to the OnePlus 8 in its 12GB and 256GB storage version.

Impeccable performance

As expected, the OnePlus 8 has more than complied in this section. The phone has the same internal configuration as its older brother, made up of a Snapdragon 865 processor accompanied by 8G / 12GB and 128GB / 256GB. The unit that I have tested is the 12GB / 256GB and in general, the experience with it has been fluid in all situations, both when running and opening apps, navigating through menus or playing video games with high demand for resources.

In synthetic performance tests, the cell phone met what was expected and as we can see, it is almost tied with the OnePlus 8 Pro and with scores very similar to those of the Galaxy S20.

Test of performance OnePlus 8 Pro 4,208 13,030 81,480 OnePlus 8 4,246 12,982 94,734 Galaxy S20 Plus (Snapdragon 865) 4,207 12,795 106,137 LG V60 ThinQ 4.238 13,381 82,485 Galaxy S20 Ultra (Snapdragon 865) 4.210 12,928 93,719 Galaxy Note 10 Plus (Snapdragon 855) 3,415 10,509 69,465 Huawei Mate 30 Pro 3.869 11,939 57,143 Pixel 4 XL 3,025 19,959 73,111 Sony Xperia 1 3,490 11,045 68,750 OnePlus 7 Pro 3,345 10,491 63,886 OnePlus 7T Pro 3,661 11,263 76,971 Galaxy Z Flip 3,619 10,608 72,761 Legend: Geekbench 4: Single-core (un núcleo) Geekbench 4: Multi-core 3DMark Ice Storm (Unlimited) Note: Longer bars represent better performance



Battery duration



In terms of autonomy, the OnePlus 8 has also more than met, something which has also been helped by its 30-watt fast charging system, which from scratch is capable of charging the phone to 65 percent in just 30 minutes. The big disappointment is that although OnePlus has finally developed a wireless and reverse charging system like the competition’s cell phones have, the company has reserved that quality for the Pro model and leaves it out of the OnePlus 8.

In daily use, the 4,300mAh battery of the OnePlus 8 managed to last all day even with extensive use, using the camera, surfing the Internet and playing games with the screen active at 90Hz. In our continuous video playback test, the OnePlus 8 lasted 23 hours and 35 minutes with the screen at 60Hz. In comparison, the OnePlus 8 Pro lasted 22 hours 20 minutes and the Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra lasted 21 hours in the same 60Hz test.

Three cameras

The OnePlus 8 has three cameras on its back. Like the Pro model, the main camera of this phone has a 48 megapixel sensor that offers very good results with good natural light, although as we can see in some shots in the gallery that we show below, the dynamic range is sometimes a bit poor and tends to turn off the highest lights like those in the sky.

These are the photos taken by the OnePlus 8 [fotos] To see photos

In general, the color reproduction is quite good, true to reality and with a fairly good definition level. The 2x hybrid zoom gives a good result, but we cannot say the same for the 10x, especially in the Nightscap night mode, since here it loses considerably sharpness. However, the night mode without magnification is quite surprising, with well-lit and quite natural results.

The OnePlus 8 has a dedicated camera for taking 2 megapixel macro shots. Although the images you take are quite good, it is very difficult to get the subject to focus and you have to get too close to the lens, so the results are often very blurred. It also has a 16 megapixel ultra wide angle that makes good shots, without distorting just as it happens with other phones. In general, it is a camera that works, but it does not surprise too much or contribute much more than that of the OnePlus 7T.

Érika García / CNET



conclusion

The OnePlus 8 is a good phone; It is beautiful and feels very comfortable in the hand, and as it usually happens with brand phones, the experience with Android is smooth and excellent. Despite this, the feeling that the phone leaves me is that it falls short to be a renewal of a family. Let’s say that the few differences we find with respect to the previous model do not make it an essential phone.

The lack of wireless charging and certified water resistance (at least in all versions sold) that the OnePlus 8 Pro does include for $ 200 more, leave us feeling bittersweet. As it happened with the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, I have the feeling that the OnePlus 8 is a filler model and that “the best” is left for the Pro model, which leaves it somewhat overshadowed in the market against rivals like the Oppo Find X2 Pro, the iPhone 11, or even the Galaxy S20 which can be purchased for $ 100 more than the base version of the OnePlus 8.

The OnePlus 8 5G and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G are vibrant [fotos] To see photos