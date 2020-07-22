OnePlus 8 is half price at T-Mobile

Angela Lang / CNET



T-Mobile offers a discount of up to 50 percent on the purchase of the OnePlus 8. This offer is available to new and current customers of the operator from Tuesday, April 28.

So that the offer of the is valid, customers must activate a line to receive 24 credits on their monthly bill or they will be able to obtain the discount when redeeming an eligible device. This offer is also valid on the purchase of .

In addition to the discount of up to 50 percent, T-Mobile will hold a raffle and will be giving away 15 OnePlus 8 phones within its mobile app as part of its weekly T-Mobile Tuesdays promotion plan. The draw will take place on April 29.

When buying the With T-Mobile under a Magenta plan, customers access services by streaming Quibi and Netflix, as well as the operator’s 5G network. The new OnePlus phone is priced at $ 799 for the 12GB version of RAM with 256GB of storage.

The OnePlus 8 5G and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G are vibrant [fotos] To see photos