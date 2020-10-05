[Apply Online] One Nation One Ration Card 2021: Registration

One nation One ration card yojana is a central government scheme—the Prime minister of India Shri. Narendra Modi had announced this scheme for the people who are getting ration food grain from the PDS shop.

The meaning of the PDS shop stands for public distribution system shops. The earlier government has announced the scheme for the people whose income is low, and they can not purchase the food grain at market price will get the food grain from the PDS shop from the government.

The government will give the food grin to the people at the minimum cost. Every year the government decides the price of the food grain available at the Fair price shop.

About One Nation One Ration Card Scheme:

India’s running government has announced this scheme for the people who belong to the below the poverty line. The government has made a dream of the Ek Desh Ek Ration card. The government applies the white ration card system. The Indian government will integrate all the data of the ration card holder at one digital platform.

The government will allow the ration cardholder to take the food grain from any shop in India. The government wanted to do the system of ration card portable. However, the government has not started this scheme in all over India. The government has started the process of the scheme.

The objective of the scheme:

In India, there are many migrant workers is doing their job. If workers can not find a job in their state or hometown, they decided to go to the other places where the jobs are available. The worker has a ration card with them.

They are purchasing the food grain from the fair price shop of the government. They are surviving on the PDS shop of the government. Every month they have to buy the grain from the shop. However, in the earlier system, the worker must purchase the food grain from the shop where their name has registered.

At other shops, they will not get the food grain even if they have the ration card. These problems have become widespread all over the nation. The worker who is doing their job in other areas or other states can not get the food grain from the fair price shop.

The government has solved this problem by announcing the one nation one ration card scheme. With the help of this scheme, the worker can update their ration card. After updating the ration card, the worker can purchase the food grain from the fair price shop at my time and any place.

They have to ration cards with them. People can follow their procedure for linking the ration card with the Aadhaar card.

Benefits of the Scheme:

The central government has to follow the standard formate to issue the ration card. However, there are many services available at the public distribution system shop. Apart from the food grain, the government also makes many services available at the shop. We will give you the name of the services that are available at the fair price shop.

state wise information

details of Ration cardholders

List of beneficiaries who get the benefits from the shop

details of total transactions

AAY transactions

PHH transactions

distribution of Wheat

Rice distribution

However, the central government has started the linking procedure to the ration card with the Aadhaar card. This step of the government will reduce the corruption in the state and the role of the middle man in the process.

The benefits of the public distribution system will be given to poor people. Still, due to the middle man’s role, the government can not efficiently deliver the benefits to the poor people. With the help of this scheme, the goal of efficient delivery has reached for the government.