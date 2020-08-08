One more lawsuit falls against Weinstein for abuse

Former producer Harvey Weinstein received a new lawsuit this Friday from a woman who claimed he raped her at film festivals in France and Canada, Page Six reported.

The alleged victim, who filed a federal lawsuit in Manhattan under the pseudonym Jane Doe, claimed that Weinstein first approached her at the 2007 Cannes Film Festival when she was a 22-year-old aspiring actress.

The former businessman told the accuser that he wanted to talk about his career, so he invited her to arrange a meeting in his suite at the Majestic Hotel where his assistant would be present, according to what was said in the complaint.

Weinstein, his assistant and the woman spoke briefly about the accuser’s work, though the assistant then left the room and Weinstein went on to sexually assault the woman.

“Weinstein grabbed the plaintiff and tried to force her to give him a massage. When the plaintiff refused to give her a massage, Weinstein continued to grope the plaintiff and tried to remove her clothes, ”the legal documents read.

She said she ran out of the room before he sexually abused her, though she met the now-inmate on two subsequent occasions during the film festival. According to the lawsuit, in their third meeting, the former Hollywood mogul raped her after spending a night out with various people from the film industry.

“After Plaintiff and Weinstein met with several people in their hotel suites, Weinstein took Plaintiff back to her room. Weinstein then used his considerable size and strength advantage to restrain and rape the plaintiff, ”it was stated.

The celebrity allegedly assaulted her multiple times over the next nine years after the first event, including an occasion at the Toronto Film Festival in 2014, in which he got upset with her because she didn’t want them to meet at her hotel. to talk about his career.

He promised the alleged victim that he would not try to make any aggressive moves, so she agreed to meet him again. “Once in the hotel room, Weinstein began to physically impose himself on the plaintiff. Weinstein again tried to force the plaintiff to perform sexual acts against him will, ”the lawsuit says.

“When the plaintiff tried to fight him, Weinstein used his strength and size to immobilize her. After much effort, the applicant managed to leave the room without Weinstein penetrating her sexually ”. The woman is seeking a jury trial for unspecified damages.

Weinstein, who was sentenced to 23 years in prison in March, has been the subject of dozens of lawsuits for sexual misconduct, sexual assault and rape.