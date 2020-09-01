One lucky man could do a spacewalk on the ISS in 2023

POT



The space tourism company Space Adventures announced an agreement on Thursday, June 15 with S.P. Korolev Rocket and Space Corporation to take two space tourists to the International Space Station (ISS). What sets this contract apart is that it would give one of the tourists the opportunity to take a spacewalk outside the ISS.

Space Adventures said this person would become “the first individual in history to experience open space.”

The P. Korolev Rocket and Space Corporation (known as Energia) manufactures Soyuz equipment for the Russian space agency Roscosmos, which confirmed the Space Adventures deal on June 25. Roscosmos says the space flight will take place in 2023.

The space tourist will not do the walk alone. A professional cosmonaut will accompany you. The spacewalk will require a lot of prep work. “Accepted candidates will have to complete space training and simulations in preparation for the spacewalk,” Space Adventures said.

The space trip will take place on the Soyuz spacecraft, and the tourist who will take the spacewalk will stay in the Russian segment of the Space Station for 14 days.

Space Adventures has been busy closing deals to send private citizens into space. One of these contracts was made with SpaceX for a trip on the Crew Dragon.

A previous agreement with Roscosmos from early 2019 included plans to bring two tourists to the ISS in 2021, but this agreement did not contain the option of a spacewalk. Space Adventures told CNET that the new deal is for a mission other than the 2021 flight.

Space Adventures has not provided pricing details for the tourist space flights.

