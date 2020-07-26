ON VIDEO. This was the presentation event of the East LA Film Festival

Tonight, from 7 pm, the 13th edition of the East LA Film Festival, which is sponsored by the Los Angeles Times in Spanish and which has an important component, will be able to see through different internet platforms for free. community.

In view of the conditions presented by the current pandemic, this year’s celebration will not be possible in person, as has happened on all previous occasions, while the traditional red carpet was replaced by an extensive discussion moderated by this writer in the Many of the talents who will show their work at the festival, whose scope is international and has a healthy social base, participated.

Thus, in the video that you can see below, you will find our verbal exchanges with personalities such as Juan Escobedo, event director; Carlos Carrasco, the remembered ‘Popeye’ of the emblematic film “Blood In, Blood Out”; and several of the filmmakers and actors present in the short films that will be shown.

Among them, you will be able to see Jacqueline Guido (“I am the future”), Toni Torres (“Marisol”), Jesus Nebot (“American Nightmare”), Adam Cray (“Safe Distance”), Salvador Paniagua (“Funny Brown People” ), Lala Costa (“Bad Cop Bad Cop”), David Mamhudi (“Parallel”) and Daniel Eduvijes (“Soledad de Los Incendios”), who talk about their works and the issues that affect them as creators and human beings. You can already access the festival from this link.