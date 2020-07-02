ON VIDEO. The 13 songs that compete to be the anthem of ‘Summer 2020’

Consecrated artists such as Beyoncé or Daddy Yankee and new talents such as Megan Thee Stalion and Camilo compete this year to enter the sought-after list of hymns for the summer of 2020. Of course, all their creations have something in common: they are catchy, perfect for challenges on TikTok and increasingly popular.

These are the topics that, according to their popularity and various lists, are expected to flood the radios and discos in the coming months:

–“Blinding Lights” of The Weekend It sounds like one of those songs that puts a group of young people out for a ride in a convertible on a carefree summer night. Its increasing popularity, although it was released in January, is undoubtedly due to its being a favorite of TikTok users. The song has also been 11 weeks in the number 1 of the Spotify charts.

–“Kiss Me” of Play-N-Skillz, con Daddy Yankee, Zion & Lennox, it is also rising like foam. The song was presented by the artists two weeks ago and is already the second best-selling song in Spanish according to Billboard.

-The catchy and provocative remix “Savage Remix” It has been so successful that it has already reached its original version. His formula for success has been to unite the hypnotizing music of Megan Thee Stallion with the unmistakable style of Beyoncé. “I’m a savage (Yeah). Classy, ​​bougie, ratchet (Yeah). Sassy, ​​moody, nasty (Hey, hey, yeah) ”, is chanted on social networks.

–Bad Bunny scandalized the networks in late March with his “I dog alone” and the video in which he played a trans woman. However, this song has become the biggest hit of her album “YHLQMDLG” and the most popular song in Spanish of the moment, occupying number 25 on the worldwide Spotify billboard and reaching almost 300 million views on YouTube.

–DaBaby another success for the summer was scored with “Rockstar”, in which he collaborates with Roddy Rich. This song hit the top spot this week on the 100 most popular songs on the Billboard overall chart, which is a good indication that it will be one of those tunes that people will end up hating at the end of the summer.

–“Safaera”again from Bad Bunny, is one of the most daring songs of the Puerto Rican singer. So much so, that Latino users of TikTok took advantage of his provocative lyrics to show videos of their mothers and grandmothers scandalized by listening to the worst parts. It is also a collaboration with Jowell & Randy x Ñengo Flow and the nest of the phrase: “Mommy, what do you want, here your shark arrived”.

-From last April it is also impossible to find a teenager who does not know how to dance the “Tootsie Slide” of Drake. “It go, right foot up, left foot slide / Left foot up, right foot slide / Basically, I’m saying either way, we ‘bout to slide, ayy”, dice su coro.

-The remix of “Innocent Face”, for which Prince Royce Calling up Puerto Rican rapper Mike Towers, he has become the New York artist’s biggest hit in recent years. Both artists told Efe that the best thing about this is that it is a bachata, a classic tropical rhythm that is far from reggaeton.

–Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber presented “Stuck With U” at the beginning of the pandemic to raise funds and the song is still stuck, both in audio and with home video in which they added images that their fans sent them in quarantine.

-The Panamanian Six is still on his winning streak and this summer his most popular song is “Relationship”, whose video has surpassed those of Bad Bunny and is in the seventeenth place on YouTube. The song is also in the Top 10 on Monitor Latino, which includes the most popular Spanish songs.

–“Adore you” of Harry Styles It is the fourth song that the ex-member of the band One Direction has among the most popular in recent months. The song has surpassed the incredible performance of “Watermelon Sugar” and is very catchy.

–“Favorite”, the song that the Colombian Camilo He wrote to his wife Evaluna Montaner, it does not come out of the 20 most popular songs on all the charts that count to measure how successful a song is. It was installed there when it came out in April and it looks like it will stay for quite a while.

-Finally, the remix of “Please”, With which Justin Quiles and Feid managed to gather Maluma, J Balvin and Nicky Jam, it is possible to strain in the listing. Maintaining the spirit of the original, this song sounds like new and hopes to sweep through the summer.