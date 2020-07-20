ON VIDEO. Raquenel comes out of the quarantine after being ‘Trapped in a love’ which cannot be forgotten

Before the pandemic broke out in California, actress and singer Raquenel released a video of her song “You are going to pay dearly.” That visual work that was shot on a ranch very “Old West” style in the San Bernardino, California area, came after the success she enjoyed with her first musical cut “If you don’t like what I am” that she released almost in

Today supported by her record house Morena Music, María Raquenel Portillo, is back as “Raquenel”, just after having completed a musical quarantine that kept her confined, like many of her colleagues.

In this comeback, Raquenel, formerly known as ‘Mary Boquitas’, has decided to bury the dark past in which the ill-intentioned still want to link her to Sergio Andrade and Gloria Trevi. But today Raquenel is dedicated to walking alone and without looking back, undertaking new challenges and reaping a repertoire of musical fusions without losing its ranchera essence as she has always liked.

Her new proposal entitled “Trapped in love” takes her out of the confinement and puts her back on the scene, whose video was filmed in the privacy of her own room, surrounded by lace and white transparencies, a silk robe and with a team of production very reduced to meet the established health standards in the midst of this pandemic.

The video for “Atrapada en un amor” was produced by Oscar Becerra, who had the talent of director and photographer Jaime Andrés Salazar, to achieve a delicate and sensual interpretation of Raquenel to the sound of ranchera music.

In the midst of this pandemic that keeps us all in social distancing, the singer who is emerging as “One of the best voices in Mexico”, shared with the Los Angeles Times everything about this third release with Morena Music, in addition to playing songs as personal that she lived in the past about the psychological quarantine to which she was subjected.

However, Raquenel today prefers to put aside those dark themes of the past to focus on the present and the future, because today he wants to fully live this new stage of his life where he is literally “Trapped in Love”, which He has it hidden from public life and today he decides to tell the Los Angeles Times in Spanish through this meeting via zoom.

Here we also share the interview we had with her 9 months ago in our Los Angeles Times studios when the artist was releasing her first single with the Morena Music label “If you don’t like what I am” and where she last spoke about those hurtful subjects from which today he prefers to move away and from which many continue to scrutinize.