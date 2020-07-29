ON VIDEO. Pepe Aguilar launches without fear ‘from the roof’ and he liked it so much that he will do it twice

For more than 20 years, singer and producer Pepe Aguilar has walked alone and without the support of a musical machinery. He has demonstrated that he can maintain success and that these have been the best years of his life in the artistic universe that he enjoys today with his children. That’s something you don’t regret.

Time has proved him right and in the midst of the situation that the world of entertainment is going through due to the pandemic, his experience of working “solitary” today has allowed him to excel with excellent homemade productions with exceptional quality that He does not envy anything that we see today in the musical staff.

Pepe Aguilar and his children have been anchored in their ranch in Tayahua, Zacatecas since March, after their entire family had been in the Mexican capital, where the youngest daughter of the Aguilar Dynasty, Angela Aguilar, was leading the Spotify Awards along with Aislinn Derbez and Danna Paola.

While there, they found themselves in the middle of the Pandemic and since then they have not returned to the city of Los Angeles and they do not know when they will.

Upon reaching the ranch, Pepe and his family took it easy. The interpreter of “Fear” and “You’re going to miss me” says that at first they were dedicated to sharing board games. They say they had everything to avoid getting bored. But then they realized they had a lot of free time and decided to give free rein to the imagination.

On the huge plain on the roof of the ranch, his son Leonardo was the first to start playing and recording with his cell phone, and it was there that Pepe came up with the brilliant idea of ​​re-recording versions of his songs, and so the idea to undertake the “From the Roof”.

The result was 12 songs, which were recorded in three months, being one per week with remote musicians and today they have managed to capture millions of visits on Pepe Aguilar Music’s YouTube channel.

The first one he recorded was “Forgiveness and Forgetfulness” and from that two versions emerged. Leonardo, his son, tells in one of the vlogs that his father published on YouTube that he recorded sitting on the floor, with his computer on his legs. But the matter ended up becoming a professional challenge that he could no longer record shirtless as “Pedro por su casa”.

The challenge led them to summon fifty mariachis from a distance to simultaneously and virtually play the hit “Por Mujeres como tú”. And for the video, which ended up editing Pepe with the help of his son, they had the help of a drone in the dark at the end of the song. It was great!

The project grew and she had the participation of her daughter Angela to sing together the same song that they have played duet for five years “Your blood in my body”, a tribute to the love that a father feels towards his daughter. With this interpretation, Pepe pointed out that he is completing a cycle when he sees his daughter’s transition from girl to teenager. But that was not the only interpretation of the youngest of the Aguilar. Angela also had the opportunity to give voice to “Magic”, in English, while Leonardo also launched in English with “Personal Jesus”.

Other interesting duets were “Mi bombon” along with the guest Margarita “La Diosa de la cumbia”, who also joined the party virtually and from her terrace. The other who collaborated was Reyli Barba with a duet version of “Así es la vida”, where both gave new energy and blood to this well-known song.

Beyond music … pain and reality

But it wasn’t all laughter and celebration. Nostalgia and feeling were present with “Just Breath”, an English cover of the Pearl Jam theme, whose video images showed the work of doctors fighting to save lives, also people connected to respirators, people with signs of protests, children applying disinfectants. All of them, images that are common today in this new reality that we live in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the same that has kept us in quarantine for more than four months and faced with the uncertainty of knowing when this nightmare will end, although the health and government authorities say that they already have the vaccine in the verification process and about which Pepe has his application and tells us about it in the video at the end of this article.

“Arriba Quemando el Sol” is another of the singles that emerged as part of “Desde la Azotea”. In this topic, whose video exceeds 1.2 million views, it reflects a message of pain for the environment that surrounds us and places us in the midst of protests, pandemic, wars, confrontations of governments and their leaders, while upstairs the sun continues to burn.

These twelve tracks were produced and edited in a studio that Pepe created in his own ranch room, with a monitor on the wall, a computer, a keyboard, a $ 400 microphone, a music program that nowadays dominates after several error testing and rehearsal, the desire to do it and a race against time, which as mentioned before, resulted in 12 songs, recorded in three months, one per week and with remote musicians thanks to the internet.

After having recorded in the best studios in the world and in his studio in Mexico, one of the most modern in that country and from where his last 10 albums have been born, Pepe says that he feels lucky to have learned to fly alone, it’s like the “Han Solo” of this musical galaxy and his crew is his own family, including his wife and partner Aneliz, his daughter of the same name (who although he sings, prefers to do other things), his son Leonardo and the talented Angela, who is her princess and has become her great inspiration and pride.

The interesting thing is that this is not the only thing he has done in these months of confinement. Pepe says that he “lacks time” to start up everything he has been creating at the ranch.

Pepe Aguilar has already planned the show that will take his audience in 2021 with everything and horses. (Courtesy Erick Nieto)

He says that he has about to leave the oven an album of unpublished songs that he will soon release in the ranchero-mariachi genre, whose songs, some of which he authored, others he composed with the talented Edén Muñoz, there is also one by Ana Bárbara, some that were made by the renowned Fato and others from a talented young man, who preferred to omit his identity “so that they would not win me over,” said the interpreter of hits such as “Neither with you nor without you” and “Direct to the Heart”.

But before this album, he also has another that he plans to release in a month, of which he has already recorded three videos that he has on his YouTube channel, next to the hundreds of videos that are part of his vlog, where he shows his family intimacy in the middle of the ranch and even its celebrations, such as the most recent one that was that of “Father’s Day”, date on which for the first time, after months of confinement, the Aguilar family went out to share surrounded by nature.

To conclude, Pepe told us that he is already working on a second installment and that “From Rooftop 2” is also on its way, where he will share duets that will not “end”, he commented. But the best thing is that Pepe is already thinking about the show with horses that he has prepared for his audience for 2021, which as I said “will love it”.

But why should I tell you more … Here is the complete interview we had with Pepe, who sat in front of the camera with his usual dark glasses, so as not to clash, I put on mine and this is what he told us in this video.