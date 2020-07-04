ON VIDEO. Now you have Carolina Gaitán ‘close to the sea’ and telling her everything from her Los Angeles home

Colombian actress and singer Carolina Gaitán, whom you could see as Catalina Marín Santana in the finished series “Sin Senos si hay paradise” and other productions such as “Las Hermanitas Calle” and “Narcos”, is now back on the scene, but this time in his role as a singer and he does it to the rhythm of bachata pop.

“Cerquita del mar” is La Gaita’s new musical proposal (as its fans affectionately call it), which is loaded with tropical sounds, whose chords invite you to dance and dream of love at the seashore.

Carolina Gaitan (Latiniconos)

The theme is accompanied by a video full of special effects, which was recorded in the midst of the pandemic that kept her in social distance, so the singer could barely be seen in the middle of a natural landscape near her Los Angeles home. overlooking the Californian sea, while the rest of the video is full of computerized effects, the siol, the sea and the sand.

Under the composition of the same Carolina Gaitán with Pablo Benito, musician and producer who has worked with artists such as Morat, Andrés Cepeda, Sebastián Yatra, Luis Fonsi, among others, the song promises to become a hit, while Carolina also prepares the A new character that will take her back to the screen as soon as these difficult times are regularized in the artistic world.

Carolina has lived in Los Angeles for a year. (Latiniconos)

In this virtual meeting, the young Colombian woman shares with the Los Angeles Times in Spanish details of this new musical proposal, of her life in this city, the projects on the doorstep of both the screen and the theater and her experience of staying away from her family in in the middle of this pandemic that she shares with her husband.