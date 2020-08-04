ON VIDEO. Diego Luna puts social issues on the table that cannot be ignored

In addition to being a world-renowned actor who has appeared both in essential Latin American film titles (“Y tu madre Also” among them) and in Hollywood blockbusters (“Rogue One” is the best example) and in outstanding television works (“Narcos : Mexico ”), Diego Luna is a man of conscience.

This has been demonstrated in numerous actions of his life that transcend the occasional work as director (“César Chávez”) to extend to the founding of the traveling documentary festival Ambulante, to his determined support for numerous social causes and, now, to a novel program that will premiere this Friday on Prime Video.

This is “Bread and Circus”, a limited series that uses the format of conversations around a plate of food in order to publicize the perspectives of different activists, politicians and artists on urgent current issues.

Thus, the six episodes that will be gradually made available to the public refer to gender violence, the legalization of drugs, climate change, the termination of pregnancy, round-trip immigration and racism.

Luna virtually met with the Los Angeles Times in Spanish to talk about what led him to do this show, what he hopes to get with him, his own ideological convictions and the way he is facing the pandemic, and this is the video result of the same meeting.