ON VIDEO. AMLO poses with the controversial singer-songwriter El Komander

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was photographed this Wednesday with Alfredo Ríos, known as El Komander, a controversial narco-singer songwriter in the northwest of the country.

At the end of the supervision of a federal work in Culiacán, capital of the state of Sinaloa, the president agreed to take the images with the artist and a couple of children before getting into his truck.

“Come, come, but with a healthy distance,” López Obrador told the singer, according to a video that circulates on social networks in which people start shouting “we love you” to the president.

The singer-songwriter is associated with the Altered Movement, an artistic trend that extols the stories of drug traffickers and which conservative groups accuse of promoting narcoculture.

In some of his songs he talks about inhaling cocaine, as in “El Taquicardio”, and in others of using weapons of exclusive use of the Army, as in “Cuernito Armani”.

For that reason, cities in states such as Tamaulipas, Aguascalientes and Querétaro have canceled their presentations, considering that it “incites violence.”

The Komander thanked López Obrador for the photograph and retweeted messages that identify him as “AMLOver,” as the president’s supporters are called in Mexico.

“Only I was arriving and I had to see him, I was able to get closer and I am happy to greet him,” the singer, who lives in Culiacán, told the media.

This is not the first time that the president has caused controversy for photographing himself with characters in Sinaloa.

Last March, he unleashed a stir for having greeted Consuelo Loera, mother of Joaquín “el Chapo” Guzmán, in Badiraguato, the city where the drug trafficker imprisoned in the United States is originally from.

“I greet you, don’t get off, don’t get off. I already received your letter, yes, yes, I already received your letter, ”the president told Loera in reference to a petition in which she requests his support to obtain a visa that allows her to visit her son in the United States.

The controversy intensified in June, when the president justified not attending directly to the relatives of the disappeared in Veracruz due to social distancing measures.

“I cannot, due to the healthy distance, expose myself and expose them; I am very sorry that this happened, this situation of care and healthy distance is very uncomfortable, ”he argued then.

The president is on tour in the northwest of the country, where he has visited Nayarit, Sinaloa and is traveling to Sonora this afternoon.

In these entities it has scheduled security meetings, supervision of federal works and meetings with indigenous peoples.