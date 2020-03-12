On ‘Bachelor In Paradise,’ the scrunchies are the real stars

In addition to doling out major drama, Bachelor Nation moreover has a crucial knack for solidifying certain mannequin traits, from the off-the-shoulder tops which have develop to be a signature on “Bachelor” contestants to the inescapable salmon jacket seen fairly just a few situations on Hannah Brown’s season of “The Bachelorette.”

And on Season 6 of “Bachelor in Paradise,” which includes an end with Tuesday night’s finale, the humble hair scrunchie reigned supreme.

Over the course of the summer season assortment’ run, virtually every female cast member has been seen sporting the polarizing ’80s hair gear, a lot of them courtesy of former-“Bachelorette”-turned-scrunchie-designer Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Kristina Schulman, for instance, secured her ‘do with a playful leopard-print mannequin all through her confrontation with Blake Horstmann in an early episode.

Fan favorite Demi Burnett, in the meantime, sported a neon scrunchie around her wrist all through her emotional shock reunion with girlfriend Kristian Haggerty.

And Caelynn Miller-Keyes tied a fundamental black one around her ponytail all through her enticing body-painting date with Connor Saeli.

Nevertheless seemingly the largest scrunchie fanatic on this season of “BiP” is Hannah Godwin, who’s worn hers every as a bracelet and as a useful method to carry her hair out of her face all through steamy makeout intervals collectively along with her boyfriend, Dylan Barbour.

Bristowe, 34, simply these days knowledgeable Glamour that it was “so thrilling” to see her Dew hair holders on her fellow Bachelor Nation stars this season.

“Working a enterprise is a lot of work — larger than I may need imagined — nonetheless to see these little labors of affection on people who are such big supporters is great,” she knowledgeable the outlet. “Really, it felt like what I take into consideration seeing your baby on TV looks as if.”

And at $17 a pop, Bristowe’s scrunchies are far friendlier on the pockets than, say, a Neil Lane engagement ring.