OmiseGO’s Parent Company Changes Name to SYNQA

Asian fintech firm Omise Holdings, now goes by the title SYNQA.

“Forging into 2020, this new company id reinforces their place as a holding firm with a portfolio of firms and because the go-to accomplice in Asia for all fintech and innovation issues,” an April 30 assertion from SYNQA stated.

OmiseGo performed its ICO in 2017

Omise, below Omise Holdings, garnered vital funds for its OmiseGo cost answer through the nice crypto growth a number of years again. The corporate’s ICO ran through the summer season of 2017, elevating roughly $25 million from promoting Ethereum-based OMG tokens.

At a press time value of $0.74, OMG sits within the shadow of its former glory, as soon as priced at a hefty $25 per token.

SYNQA is now the brand new model

The latest announcement boasts a whole rebrand for Omise Holdings, shining a lightweight on its work with buyers, entrepreneurs, and different entities, in addition to the corporate’s growth of the monetary tech area on the entire.

“I based SYNQA to enhance methods individuals can work together with each other with the perfect monetary infrastructure,” SYNQA founder and CEO Jun Hasegawa stated within the assertion. “I’m excited to unveil this new company id and talk to the trade our place in Asia.”

The brand new title embodies the mix of the phrases synergy, synchronization, symbiosis, symmetry and quest, which specific the corporate’s general mission and values, the assertion included. The title SYNQA can also be pronounced like a Japanese time period for evolution, one other descriptor of the outfit.

Cointelegraph reached out to OmiseGo for added particulars, however acquired no response as of press time. This text will likely be up to date accordingly ought to a response are available in.