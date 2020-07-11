Olympics: 2021 is Tokyo’s last chance

Kazuhiro NOGI/AFP via Getty Images



There is no time for another date. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games can only be delayed by one year; otherwise, they simply will not be performed.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) Chairman Thomas Bach told the BBC on May 21 that 2021 is the last chance for the competition, which was officially rescheduled on March 30, due to the coronavirus crisis.

According to the BBC report, the local organizing committee does not have a plan B in case the games cannot be held next year, so the Olympic authorities understand that it would be normal to skip the calendar and prepare for the next edition. , Paris 2024. “You can’t forever employ 3,000 to 5,000 people on an organizing committee,” Bach told the source. “You cannot have athletes in uncertainty,” he added.

Bach reiterated “the commitment that the Games take place in July next year”, however he admitted that one must “be prepared for different scenarios”. And within those scenarios, there is a competition without an audience, something that he sees as “feasible”.

The IOC had said on March 30 that the games would be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021. They also agreed on new dates for the Paralympic Games, to be held from August 24 to September 5, 2021.

The same Monday, the AP news agency had already advanced the date change, quoting the president of the organizing committee, Yoshiro Mori, in statements that the Kyodo news agency originally gave on Saturday, March 28. “The Games should take place in the summer, so we should think about a time from June to September,” Mori said in the AP report.

History of a suspension

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on Tuesday March 24 that the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 were suspended due to the crisis of the coronavirus

.

According to a statement released by the IOC, “in the current circumstances and based on information provided by the WHO (World Health Organization) today, the IOC President and the Prime Minister of Japan have concluded that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo must be rescheduled for a date after 2020, but not after the summer of 2021. “

According to the organizers, the measure has been taken to “safeguard the health of athletes, all those involved in the Olympic Games and the international community.”

In the early hours of this March 24, the Japanese public television channel NHK reported a meeting between the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Ab and the (IOC) for the postponement. Based on this information, the EFE news agency published that “the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has agreed to postpone the next Olympic Games for one year.” He added: “In statements to journalists, Abe said that the postponement was raised in a telephone conversation he had with IOC President Thomas Bach, and that he accepted the proposal.”

CNN agreed with EFE and stated that “following his call with IOC President Thomas Bach, Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says they have agreed to postpone the Olympics for about a year.”

The news comes a day after IOC member Dick Pound told the US daily USA Today that the Tokyo 2020 Olympics were likely to be postponed until 2021, due to the coronavirus.

Pound added that the details of the suspension will be resolved in the next four weeks. “On the basis of the information the IOC has, the postponement was decided,” Pound said in a telephone interview on March 23.

“The parameters for the future have not been determined, but the Games will not start on July 24, I know that,” said Pound, a Canadian who has been one of the most influential members of the IOC for decades and who was the first to warn that it was impossible to meet the schedule.

Pound said he believes the IOC will announce its next steps soon. “It will come in stages,” he said. “We will postpone this and begin to deal with all the ramifications of moving this, which are immense,” he concluded.

Pound’s remarks come a day after the IOC was widely criticized for announcing that it would take four weeks to study “all the scenarios” about changing dates for the competition. Such decision was publicly rejected by Canada and Australia.

Canada “has made the official decision not to send athletes” to the Tokyo Olympics due to the new coronavirus pandemic, the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and the Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) announced on Sunday, March 22.

“The COC and the CPC request the International Olympic Committee, the International Paralympic Committee and the World Health Organization to postpone the Games for one year,” both Canadian bodies reported in a joint statement, supported by their athletes commissions, sports organizations. Nationals and the Government of Canada.



The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) and the Australian Paralympic Games followed in Canada’s footsteps and also proposed to hold the competition in July 2021, in a statement shared on social media.

With less intensity, Brazil and Norway had already requested the weekend to change the date for the start of the competition, although they did not speak of a boycott or not sending the athletes.

“The COB’s position is due to the notorious worsening of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has already infected 250,000 people worldwide, and due to the consequent difficulty for athletes to maintain their best competitive level in view of the need to paralyze training and competitions on a global scale, “the Brazilian Olympic Committee published on March 21 on its official website.

“Given the visibly unresolved situation in Norway and much of the world, it is neither wise nor desirable to send athletes to the Games until the global community has left this pandemic behind. Health and safety prevail over all other considerations. and the voice of athletes will form an important part of our decision-making base here, “Berit Kjoll, president of the Norwegian Sports Confederation, wrote on March 20 in a tasting sent to the IOC.

What caused the reactions

In a statement released Sunday, March 22, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was quite sparing and avoided speaking of “suspension.” Instead, he reported that four weeks will be given to study “the planning of possible scenarios” with the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, “including the scenario of the postponement.” The event was planned to take place between July 24 and August 9.

“The IOC, in cooperation with the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, the Japanese authorities and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, will initiate detailed talks to complete its assessment of the rapidly evolving global health situation and its impact on the Olympic Games, including the postponement hypothesis, “says the sports body in the bulletin.

However, according to the sports daily Marca, which has closely followed the case, the change of date, at least, is a fact. “Despite all the efforts that the International Olympic Committee has made to respect the dates of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, as was the wish in a country that has controlled the coronavirus crisis, the institution that presides Thomas Bach has been forced to activate the emergency plan, “the newspaper published Sunday.

AP Sports also said Sunday, March 22, that suspending games was a possibility.

#LATEST HOUR The International Olympic Committee weighs postponing the Tokyo Olympics – AP Sports (@AP_Deportes) March 22, 2020

The postponement of sports activity in almost all the world, the spread of the virus among athletes, plus the statements of some managers of the IOC itself on the impossibility of carrying out the competition in July, foreshadowed this resolution.

In the last hours, federations of different sports in the United States, Brazil and Norway had requested a postponement, according to AP.

Dick Pound, a former Canadian swimming champion and IOC member since 1978, was the first to warn that it was unrealistic to think that the games could take place in July, in an interview with the Associated Press published on February 25.

On Tuesday March 3, according to the BBC, Seiko Hashimoto, the minister in charge of the event, said that Tokyo’s contract with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) “requires that the Games be held in 2020”, something that “could be interpreted as allows a postponement. ” In other words, they can be carried out in any month of that year.



In an article published on March 1, the Daily Mail claimed that there were informal communications between the International Olympic Committee, the World Health Organization and various heads of sports federations to explore the possibility of closed-door and camera-only competitions. TV.

The modern Olympic Games have been held since 1896 and have only been canceled during the World Wars (one of them in 1940, when they were going to be held precisely in Tokyo) and have faced several boycotts – as in 1976, in the games held in Montreal, in 1980 in Moscow and in 1984 in Los Angeles.

The number of registered cases of COVID-19 is over 254,000 worldwide