Olga Tañón relaunches the song ‘Flaca o Gordita’ in a ranchero ballad version for those on this side

Puerto Rican merenguera Olga Tañón announced on Monday the relaunch of “Flaca o Gordita”, one of the public’s favorite songs in her repertoire, in the genre of ranchero ballad.

Tañón included the song “Flaca o Gordita” on his album “Soy como tú”, published in 2006.

“Flaca o Gordita”, a 100% romantic theme that derives from ballad-pop and that became a hymn for couples about to fall into monotony but who through music found their way back to the love train and passion, as detailed by the representatives of the artist in a press release.

“Love does not know time, I listen to the market and the public. For that reason I present this new version. Listen to it and judge for yourself, always wishing that it is to your liking, ”said Olga Tañón in the text.

The single is originally written by Olga Tañón herself along with the Venezuelan composer and music producer José Luis Morín.

The new version of “Flaca o Gordita” is now available in all digital stores, while the music video can be seen on Tañón’s official YouTube channel.

This new song is the most recent by Tañón since the mid-May release of the single and video for “Alexa”, dedicated to a transgender woman of the same name and murdered in late February by unknown persons in the municipality of Toa Baja (north) .

“‘Alexa'” is a theme that carries the true meaning of the word tolerance, a call against hatred, discrimination and racism, “said Tañón at the time.

In the “Alexa” video, fifty hundred Puerto Rican and international personalities appear, including artists, actors, athletes and communicators, with their faces beaten as if they had been physically mistreated.

Ricky Martin, Luis Fonsi, Kany García, Elvis Crespo, Pedro Capó, Manny Manuel, Dayanara Torres, Roselyn Sánchez, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Víctor Manuelle, Águeda López, Tito “El Bambino”, Jean Carlos Canela, Hermes Croatto, Black Guayaba and Carlos Ponce, among others, participate in the video.

That crime, not yet clarified, led to the murder of the transgender woman after, allegedly, some young people made the decision to kill her after spreading on social networks that she tried to use a women’s bathroom in a fast food restaurant.

The murder shocked public opinion on the island and groups in defense of the rights of the LGBT community, who have called for measures to be taken so that this type of murder is not recorded again.

And here we have the original version for you to compare.