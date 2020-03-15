OKEx Undergoes Maintenance, Becomes Top BTC Futures Exchange

OKEx accomplished a brief upkeep yesterday at a time of nice volatility within the cryptocurrency market. The alternate additionally only in the near past overtook competitor BitMEX and have become the highest Bitcoin futures buying and selling platform.

On Mar. 12, OKEx introduced that the platform can be down for system upkeep beginning at midnight UTC for about half an hour. Later the identical day, the alternate introduced that buying and selling exercise had resumed.

The upkeep happened at a time of nice volatility within the cryptocurrency market which was accompanied by unusually excessive volumes on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin (BTC) began Mar. 12 at almost $8,000 and ended the day at round $5,300.

Bitcoin 2-day chart. Supply: Coin360

OKEx adapting to excessive buying and selling volumes?

In keeping with cryptocurrency market information web site CoinGecko, on Mar. 12 OKEx noticed a excessive of $3.1 billion in buying and selling quantity, an almost 160% enhance in comparison with the day earlier than. In current months, the alternate was already managing higher-than-usual volumes.

OKEx buying and selling volumes. Supply: CoinGecko

Moreover, OKEx not too long ago overtook BitMEX because the crypto alternate with the best Bitcoin futures quantity, in accordance with Skew. The alternate leads by over 40%.

Bitcoin futures buying and selling volumes on prime exchanges. Supply: Skew.

It’s unclear whether or not the upkeep which OKEx engaged in on such quick discover was meant to stop rising buying and selling volumes from interfering with the right functioning of the platform. The agency simply explains that the upkeep is supposed to make sure “higher service high quality and buying and selling expertise.”

A difficult time for cryptocurrency exchanges

The growth and bust not too long ago skilled by the cryptocurrency market at giant have been accompanied by a serious and sudden rise in buying and selling quantity and net site visitors associated to cryptocurrency exchanges. This resulted in an sudden excessive pressure on buying and selling infrastructure and a few main hiccups.

As Cointelegraph reported in late February, main cryptocurrency alternate Binance halted buying and selling on its platform to resolve an sudden technical problem with its infrastructure. The unscheduled upkeep adopted weeks throughout which the alternate’s customers needed to endure plenty of efficiency points on the platform.

Earlier this month, Binance halted buying and selling after its infrastructure malfunctioned as soon as once more. Jay Hao, CEO of OKEx, prolonged a tongue-in-cheek supply of technical assist to Binance’s CEO.