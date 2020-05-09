NEWS

OKCoin Brings Two Industry Vets Onboard Amid Global Expansion

May 9, 2020
Global crypto trade, OKCoin, has added two new members to its prime bass — Haider Rafique, Blockchain.com’s former head of progress, and Megan Monroe-Coleman, Coinbase’s earlier compliance government.

Megan Monroe-Coleman comes on board because the outfit’s world chief compliance officer, whereas Haider Rafique takes the function of world chief advertising and marketing officer, stated a press release offered to Cointelegraph. 

OKCoin within the midst of enlargement

OKCoin has proven a number of enlargement efforts to this point in 2020. The trade introduced in former Goldman Sach’s workers, Hong Fang, as CEO in early March. On the identical time, the entity’s former CEO transitioned right into a authorities relations function. 

Headquartered in San Francisco, OKCoin additionally gained FinCEN regulatory licensing, whereas pushing ahead with state-specific approvals. At a worldwide scale, OKCoin offers a fiat on-ramp to crypto buying and selling for 184 nations at the moment, the assertion stated.    

Catering to the world’s second largest crypto buying and selling inhabitants, OKCoin gained up to date licensure in Japan roughly two months in the past, permitting the trade to supply buying and selling within the nation starting in July, Monroe-Coleman instructed Cointelegraph by way of e-mail. The updates relate to current adjustments in Japan’s regulatory necessities.    

The U.S. leads finance

“The U.S. is after all the chief marketplace for monetary establishments and providers,” Monroe-Coleman stated, circling again to North America. OKCoin seems to develop its crypto house involvement, partially via its fiat forex choices and entry on the trade. 

Nonetheless in its early levels, Monroe-Coleman stated that the crypto house has vital progress potential, pointing towards OKCoin as a method for extra individuals to get entangled. 

With Bitcoin’s halving solely days away, Rafique stated OKCoin workforce evaluation has revealed various new market contributors based mostly on web searches and social analytics. “What we’re seeing is a wave of latest traders studying about ‘Bitcoin halving’ in context of quantitative easing and associated key phrases,” he stated, including:

“I feel it is fascinating that the third Bitcoin halving is happening throughout these unprecedented occasions. This might grow to be a forcing mechanism that drives in new traders into crypto markets.”

Because the crypto house expands, OKCoin shouldn’t be alone it its fiat crypto trade choices and enlargement. India, for instance, not too long ago noticed a brand new fiat trade pop up after the nation eliminated its digital asset ban. 

