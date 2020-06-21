OJAS office superintendent Admit card 2020 download at www.ojas.gujarat.gov.in:

The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board is going to declare the notification of OJAS Office Superintendent Admit 2020 on the official site at www.ojas.gujarat.gov.in. Those applicants who become to apply for the OJAS Office Superintendent can download their Admit card on to the official site. The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board will conduct the OJAS Office Superintendent written test in the month 3rd July 2020. It is a good job opening for the candidates.

The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board is commonly known as GSSSB. The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board is the state government board of the Gujarat state. It is approved to release the government recruitment in the Gujarat state for the different posts at their official site at www.ojas.gujarat.gov.in. Recently, the Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board represent the recruitment for the post of Office Superintendent on the official site.

Candidates who applied for the position of OJAS Office Superintendent Post they can download their Admit Card on to the official site at www.ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

The Admit Card is the required document for the seating in an examination hall. The hall ticket contains some necessary information of the examination. Candidates download their Hall Ticket to enter their registration number and date of birth.

Name of the Board: Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB)

Name of the post: OJAS Office Superintendent Post

Exam Date: 3 rd July 2020

July 2020 Exam Time: 12:00 to 01:30 PM

Post Category: OJAS Office Superintendent Admit Card 2020

How to download OJAS Office Superintendent Admit Card 2020?

First applicants visit the official site at www.ojas.gujarat.gov.in. Then search link “OJAS Office Superintendent Admit Card 2020” and click on that. Then enter the required details and click on the submit button. Now the download the admit card. Take a printout of the hall ticket.

Official site: www.ojas.gujarat.gov.in