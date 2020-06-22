OJAS Gujarat Forest Guard (Vanrakshak) Call Letter 2020 download at www.ojas.gujarat.gov.in

OJAS Gujarat Forest Guard (Vanrakshak) Admit Card 2020 download at www.ojas.gujarat.gov.in:

The Gujarat Forest Department declares the notification of the Gujarat Forest Guard Call Letter 2020 available at www.ojas.gujarat.gov.in. So that those aspirants who applied for the Gujarat Forest Guard recruitment posts can download the admit card from the official site. Recently, Gujarat Forest Department declare the recruitment notification for the various posts and the number of candidates submits their application form for these vacancies.

The Gujarat Forest Department has the primary responsibility to protect and develop the forests and the wildlife in the Gujarat state. It is a state government organization. In Gujarat, an 11.04% geographical area declared as a forest. It is very much small percentages as per the national forest average. The Gujarat forest department issued various working plans, grassland management, and joint forest management. The primary purpose of the forest department is to take care of wildlife conservation, community reserve, wildlife census, wildlife crime cells, etc.

The Gujarat Forest Department declares the recruitment notification for the 1484 number of vacancies. For this recruitment, there are a large number of candidates applied for the post of forest guard. So the candidates who have to complete the process of payment of application fee can download the Admit Card from the official site at www.ojas.gujarat.gov.in. The admit card available on the 1st of October 2020. The forest department conducts the exam on the district wise.

The exam hall ticket is an essential document for the review purpose. Without admit card candidates can’t enter the examination room. The Gujarat Forest Guard issued the call letter on the official site at www.ojas.gujarat.gov.in. The exam pattern is a competitive exam. The questions asked from Aptitude, English, General Knowledge, Computer Knowledge, and Gujarati. After completion of the written test, candidates who qualified in the exam they will call for the further selection process.

How to download Gujarat Forest Guard Call Letter 2020?

Candidates go to the official site at www.ojas.gujarat.gov.in. Then on the official site click on the link for call letter and click on the download button. Download the hall ticket in pdf format. Save it and get print out for the examination use.

