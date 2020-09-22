OHPC Recruitment 2020 OHPC Admit card for 27 Diploma Engineer Trainee at www.ohpcltd.com:

Odisha Hydro Power Corporation has been declared notification for the OHPC Recruitment post of Diploma Engineer Trainee 2020 at www.ohpcltd.com. So for this post applicants must be complete their Diploma in Electrical Engineering or Electrical &Electronics Engineering in recognized University or Institutions.

For this Odisha Hydro Power Corporation posts, there are 27 vacancies. The notification published on the official site www.ohpcltd.com. So interested candidates can apply for the recruitment before the last date.

Other recruitment details of Diploma Engineer Trainee such as educational Qualification, Vacancy Details, Pay Scale, Age Limits, Application Fee, Selection Process, etc. are given below.

Name of the Organization: Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Ltd.

Name of the Posts: Diploma Engineer Trainee (DET)

No. of vacancies: There is total 27 number of vacancies available.

In ST category, seven jobs are available.

In SC category, five jobs are available.

In SEBC category, one job is available.

In UR category, 14 jobs are available.

Job Location: The position located in Odisha.

OHPC Admit card Download:

Educational Qualification: Applicants must have completed the Diploma Engineering in Electrical Engineering or Electronics & Electrics Engineering from the recognized University or Institutions.

Age Limits: All applicants must have minimum 18 years to maximum 32 years and age relaxation is given by as the government regulations.

Pay Scale: payment per month Rs.9300/- up to Rs.34800/- with the grade pay Rs.4600/-.

Application Fee: For General category candidates pay the application fee Rs.350/- in the favor of Bank Draft. And there is no application fee for the SC/ ST/ OBC and reserved category.

Selection Process: The selection process of Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Limited for the post-Diploma Engineer Trainee based on Written Test and Interview.

How to apply OHPC Diploma Engineer Trainee recruitment?

First, all the candidates visit the website www.ohpcltd.com.

Read all notification regarding the recruitment.

Then open OHPC DET application form and fill this form.

Attach all the necessary documents with the application form.

Submit the application form before on the last date.

Send this application form to the given address.

OHPC Address:

Post Box No. 01, NIA Post Office, Balewadi, Pune, Maharashtra – 411045.

OHPC Official site:

The official site is www.ohpcltd.com.