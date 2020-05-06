Ohio Lawmakers Propose Blockchain Voting in Elections Overhaul Bill

Democrats in the Ohio Home of Representatives have proposed launching a blockchain voting pilot for abroad navy voters registered in the Buckeye State.
Launched Tuesday as a part of the Democrats’ elections regulation overhaul, the invoice calls on Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose to “set up a pilot program” of blockchain voting particularly for uniformed service members stationed outdoors the U.S.
The invoice was launched by Reps. Beth Liston and Michele Lepore-Hagan, and cosponsored by 16 different Democrats.
The proposal is unusually detailed on blockchain’s position. If handed, it will see navy members transmit their ballots to election officers through “encrypted blockchain expertise” that “protects the safety and integrity of the method and protects the voter’s privateness.” The receiving board of elections would then print out that poll “for counting functions.”
“The Secretary of State shall choose the boards of elections that shall take part in the pilot program,” the invoice reads.
No expertise vendor is called in the invoice however a number of firms, together with Cleveland-based Votem, construct blockchain-based voting platforms that match the Democrats’ invoice. Others outdoors Ohio additionally construct well-known blockchain voting instruments, together with Voatz, which has been used in Utah County, Utah, and in West Virginia navy voting pilots.
The Democrats’ proposed pilot comes as all internet-reliant voting techniques, together with these utilizing a blockchain, obtain heavy scrutiny from safety researchers and specialists who argue such techniques are inconceivable to make totally safe.
“Web voting shouldn’t be used in the long run till and except very strong ensures of safety and verifiability are developed and in place, as no recognized expertise ensures the secrecy, safety and verifiability of a marked poll transmitted over the Web,” in keeping with signers of an American Affiliation for the Development of Science April 9 letter to election officers.
Blockchain solely provides extra doable assault vectors, they stated.
Nonetheless, blockchain techniques proceed to be a part of the dialog round U.S. voting administration. A variety of states have already got restricted blockchain pilots underway, and the tech even made it right into a current U.S. Senate subcommittee memo on guaranteeing the continuity of Senate operations. Notably, Sen. Rob Portman, a Republican from Ohio, chairs the subcommittee issuing the memo.
LaRose, the highest elections official for Ohio, didn’t reply to a request for remark.
