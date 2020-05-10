Oh My Girl’s Jiho gets noticed by legendary British actress Olivia Hussey

Oh My Girl’s Jiho obtained a shout-out from legendary British actress Olivia Hussey.

On the Could fifth episode of ‘Kim Shin Younger’s Midday Tune of Hope‘, Jiho did her greatest impression of ‘Romeo and Juliet‘ actress Olivia Hussey, and the above captured picture and video started spreading on social media. Olivia Hussey herself then commented on a fan account’s submit of the seize with adoring emojis.

This is not the primary time Olivia Hussey has noticed a Ok-pop idol, nonetheless, as she beforehand talked about how flattered she was when Girl’s Day‘s Minah dressed up as Juliet for an album jacket cowl.

In different information, Oh My Woman are topping charts with their newest title observe “Nonstop“.

