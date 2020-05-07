NEWS

Oh My Girl’s Hyojung charms with her adorable expressions while performing ‘NONSTOP’

May 7, 2020
Cheena Khanna
1 Min Read

Oh My Girl’s Hyojung has charmed followers with her adorable facial expressions.

The group is beginning to obtain extra recognition and just lately made a comeback with their seventh mini-album titled ‘NONSTOP’. While performing on the Might third episode of SBS’s Inkigayo, Hyojung was noticed making cute facial expressions when confetti began flying down from the ceiling, adorably blowing away the items that caught to her lips. 

Her appeal has positively caught the eye of netizens who’re changing into followers. Take a look at the complete clip beneath!

