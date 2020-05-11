Oh My Girl wins #1 on ‘Inkigayo’ + Performances from ASTRO, Natty, GWSN, and more!

SBS‘s ‘Inkigayo‘ aired its newest episode with energetic and enjoyable performances from your favourite idols!

On in the present day’s episode, Natty made her solo debut with “NineTeen,” Jongup made his solo debut with “Headache,” ASTRO got here again with “Knock,” 2Z returned with “Physician,” and FANATICS returned with “Vavi Girl.”

As for the winner, the nominees had been A Pink‘s “Dumhdurum,” Oh My Girl‘s “Nonstop,” and Kim Chung Ha‘s “Keep Tonight.” Ultimately, Oh My Girl gained with their single “Nonstop.”

Different performers had been GWSN, Kim Ho Joong, Park Gang Seong x Rue, H&D, April, MCND, Kanto, CRAVITY, and TOO.

Take a look at choose full cams of this week’s performances under!

DEBUT: Natty

==

DEBUT: Jongup

==

COMEBACK: ASTRO

==

GWSN

==

Oh My Girl

==

April