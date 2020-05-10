Oh My Girl win #1 + Performances on May 9th ‘Show! Music Core’!

MBC‘s ‘Present! Music Core’ is again for its weekly present that includes performances by your favourite artists!

On at this time’s episode, HA:TFELT returned with “Satellite tv for pc“, NCT Dream made a comeback with “Ridin’“, and ASTRO got here again with “Knock“.



As for the nominees, A Pink, NCT Dream, and Oh My Girl had been up for the win, however it was Oh My Girl‘s “Nonstop” that took the trophy. Congratulations to Oh My Girl!

Different performers included Surple, MCND, Natty, Kim Ho Jung, GWSN, TOO, H&D, Kanto, CRAVITY, April, Park Gang Seong x Rue, Yang Joon Il, and Oh My Girl.

Try the performances beneath!

WINNER:

COMEBACK: HA:TFELT

COMEBACK: NCT Dream

COMEBACK: ASTRO

Surple

MCND

Natty

Kim Ho Jung

GWSN

TOO

H&D

Kanto

CRAVITY

April

Park Gang Seong x Rue

Yang Joon Il

Oh My Girl

