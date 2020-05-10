NEWS

Oh My Girl win #1 + Performances on May 9th ‘Show! Music Core’!

May 10, 2020
Cheena Khanna
MBC‘s ‘Present! Music Core’ is again for its weekly present that includes performances by your favourite artists!

On at this time’s episode, HA:TFELT returned with “Satellite tv for pc“, NCT Dream made a comeback with “Ridin’“, and ASTRO got here again with “Knock“. 

As for the nominees, A Pink, NCT Dream, and Oh My Girl had been up for the win, however it was Oh My Girl‘s “Nonstop” that took the trophy. Congratulations to Oh My Girl!

Different performers included SurpleMCNDNattyKim Ho JungGWSNTOOH&DKantoCRAVITYAprilPark Gang Seong x RueYang Joon Il, and Oh My Girl.

Try the performances beneath!

WINNER:

===

COMEBACK: HA:TFELT

==

COMEBACK: NCT Dream

==

COMEBACK: ASTRO

===

Surple

==

MCND

==

Natty

==

Kim Ho Jung

==

GWSN

==

TOO

==

H&D

==

Kanto

==

CRAVITY

==

April

==

Park Gang Seong x Rue

==

Yang Joon Il

==

Oh My Girl

===

