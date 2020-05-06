Oh My Girl thank IU & AOA’s Jimin and Seolhyun for their support + talk about ‘Nonstop’ topping charts

Oh My Girl thanked IU in addition to AOA’s Jimin and Seolhyun for their support and extra.

On the Might fifth episode of ‘Kim Shin Younger’s Midday Music of Hope‘, Oh My Girl took time to thank their sunbaes, exhibiting gratitude for the support. Hyojung expressed, “IU all the time takes actually excellent care of us once we see one another. She’s going to be releasing her new music ‘Eight‘ tomorrow, so please present it your love.” Jiho additionally mentioned of AOA members Jimin and Seolhyun, “Jimin all the time displays our phases. She informed me lately that I look actually fairly with my hair up. Seolhyun posts about us on her Instagram tales. We love them a lot.”

On their newest title monitor “Nonstop” topping music charts, the Oh My Girl members commented, “After we noticed that we had been at #1, we could not consider it. We have been taking screenshots every single day.” Seunghee additionally revealed that Arin and Hyojung examine the charts essentially the most typically, Hyojung checks gross sales, and YooA tries to keep away from checking rankings to concentrate on performances. Mimi additionally mentioned, “I do not go searching for it. I solely know when different individuals inform me.”

