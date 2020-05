“Ok-BOB STAR“, present invitations idols who are making a comeback to eat with Lee Young Ja and Kim Sook at a rural farmhouse the place they’ll talk about music and eat personalized recipes.

In second episode of “Ok-BOB STAR” Lee Young Ja and Kim Sook have one other wonderful visitor, this time they’re visited by Oh My Girl!

The title of the present is word-play of phrases bob (which implies meals in Korean) and Ok-POP.