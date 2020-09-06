‘Of light music’ is reborn 6 years after Cerati’s death

Six years after the death of the leader of the legendary Argentine band Soda Stereo, Gustavo Cerati, the members of La Ley, Molotov and Los Rabanes released this Friday a new version in ska of the iconic “De music light”, a song that, They said, it marked them in their life and career.

“The idea was to give a gift to the public in these days complicated by the pandemic and what better than a classic that has transcended generations and that means so much to so many people,” said Panamanian singer-songwriter Emilio Regueira, who had the idea of ​​honoring the group Argentinian with his ska band Los Rabanes.

“Ska is the genre that bridges the gap between rock and urban music that is in fashion now,” added Regueira, who also called on Chilean artist Beto Cuevas to star in the vocal part and Randy Ebright, drummer of the Mexican group Molotov, to accompany you. “After Gustavo Cerati, Beto has the most iconic voice in the Spanish rock movement and it was a great joy when he said yes. The result was everything we dreamed of and more ”.

Regueira was not the only one who was full of praise, as Cuevas indicated that he was “very excited about the idea of ​​participating in this version of‘ Light music ’”. “It is a song that marked me and that I know is part of the lives of many people,” he said.

Precisely, during the video call, both artists shared anecdotes, reflections on the future of rock in Spanish and their concerns about the effects of the coronavirus pandemic in the entertainment industry, in addition to expressing their “admiration” for Soda and Cerati.

The latter died on September 4, 2014, after spending four years in a coma as a result of a cardiovascular accident. “Together we are looking for a way to keep celebrating rock in Spanish and maintain the connection with the public and take it beyond digital concerts, which are good but not the same,” said Regueira, who a week ago starred with Los Rabanes and other Latin artists a broadcast to celebrate 25 years of their band.

The past made present

This modernized version of “De music light” was born from the same seed that inspired the Panamanian band to launch their interpretation of “Guantanamera” at the beginning of their forties and “Yo solo quiero” by Roberto Carlos in June, in collaboration with Los Pericos from Argentina. “The goal is to accompany people and more with songs like these, which are like getting into a time machine,” explained Regueira.

It was the same thing that happened to Cuevas when he received the music to include his voice. “I remembered the first time I heard‘ Of light music ’. We were starting with La Ley and we were struck by the sophisticated sound that Soda had achieved, not only with that song, but with the entire album ‘Animal Song’, ”said the artist. “We were stung by the spirit of competition. Not in a bad way, but as it motivated us to improve and improve with the goal of one day doing something like that ”.

Los Rabanes were also germinating at that time and were “shocked” the first time they saw the video for the song on MTV Latino. “We were in our town – Chitré in Panama – and we saw them on one of those televisions that had to put aluminum foil on the antenna to capture the signal,” he recalled.

“We were ready to go and we were mesmerized to see them with their long hair and spinning on a turntable. But even more so, seeing a rock trio in Spanish like we were on MTV, ”he added, referring to Christian Torres and Javier Saavedra, his colleagues at Los Rabanes.

Other versions

“De music light” is also one of the most covered songs of rock in Spanish. This year, the Mexican regional band Los Sebastianes transformed it into a northern song, in 1996 the Brazilian group Paralamas do Sucesso sang it in Portuguese and even the youth group RBD made it their own in 2005.

The song, composed by Gustavo Cerati and Zeta Bosio, was described by Chris Martin, the leader of the British band Coldplay, as “the rock theme that best defines the identity of Latin America, and its most representative song.” Coldplay also did a cover and sang it to the delirium of the public at their 2018 concert in Argentina.

The last time that Cerati sang it, with Soda Stereo, accompanied by his Charly Alberti and Zeta, was in 1997 at “The Last Concert”, the group’s farewell recital at the River Plate football stadium in Buenos Aires . Thus he said goodbye with the chorus of “Nothing else remains” and closed with his eternal “total thanks.”