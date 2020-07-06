Odisha Police Syllabus 2020 for Odisha Police recruitment exam date & syllabus Question papers:

The Odisha Police Recruitment Board has been declared the notification of the Odisha Police Recruitment Exam Date, Odisha Police Syllabus & Odisha Police Question Papers on to the official site www.odishapolice.gov.in. So the candidates who applied for the post of police they can download the exam syllabus on to the official site and start the preparation for the examination to get more score.

Odisha Police recruitment:

The Odisha Police Board is the law enforcement agency for the Odisha State, India. This is the State Government Board of the Odisha State. The headquarters of it located in the Cuttack, Odisha. Every year Odisha Police Board has published the recruitment notification on the main portal for the recruit of the police constable. There were a large number of candidates who applied for the posts and recruit in the posts. This year also released the notification and the number of candidates is applied. Now it is declared the syllabus and exam pattern on to the main portal.

Odisha Police Syllabus 2020 Question Papers:

Odisha Police Constable Recruitment Syllabus 2020 available on the official site. o The candidates who are applied for these posts and if they were serious about the examination can download the syllabus from the official site and start the preparation and get a high score in the examination. This is the best job opportunity for the candidates to get a state government job. The candidates can download the exam syllabus and Question Papers in the pdf format.

To get more detail about the Odisha Police Recruitment Syllabus 2020 and Question Paper showed below.

Odisha Police Recruitment Syllabus 2020:

The Odisha Police Constable Syllabus contains the following subjects such as Oriya Language / English Language, Arithmetic, Common Information, Aptitude and Logical Reasoning.

Syllabus for The English Language

Studying Comprehension, Analogies, Vocabulary, Phrase Formation, error Correction, Fill with Blanks, Unseen Passages, Idioms & Phrases, Sentence Corrections, Passage Completion, Sentence Completion, Antonyms and Synonyms, Sentence Rearrangements.

Syllabus for Arithmetic

Quantity Techniques, Computation of Entire Numbers, Decimals and Fractions, Percentages, Ration and Proportions, Averages, Curiosity, Revenue and Loss, Low Cost, Algebra, Geometry, Mensuration, Trigonometry, HCF & LCM and Elementary Arithmetic Operations.

Syllabus for Common Information

Present Affairs, Necessary Monetary, Financial Information, Award and Honors, Sports Activity, Abbreviations, Essential Days, Books and Authors, Present Occasions, Science – Innovations & Discoveries, Worldwide and Nationwide Organization and Nations & Capitals.

Syllabus for Aptitude

Assertion & Situation, Statements & Conclusion, Linear Sequencing, Routs & Networks, Blood Relations, Pipes & Cisterns, Cubes, Instructions, Binary Logic, Quantitative Aptitude, Calendars, Time & Work, Time & Velocity, Time & Distance, Funding, Drawbacks on Ages, Quantity & Floor Spaces, Permutations & Mixture, Bar Graphs, Pictorial Graphs, Knowledge interpretations and Statistical Charts.

Syllabus for Logical Reasoning

Choice Making, Drawback Fixing, Quantity Collections, Coding – Decoding, Instructions, Visible reminiscence, Judgement, Cubes and Cube, Alphabet Collections, mirror Pictures, Arithmetical reasoning, Quantity Rating, Preparations, Blood relations and Embedded Figures.

Steps for download the Odisha Police Syllabus 2020:

First candidates visit the official site odishapolice.gov.in. Then find the link “Download Odisha Police Syllabus 2020” and click on that. Now the candidates download syllabus in the pdf format. Take a print out for the further use.

Odisha Police Syllabus 2020

Official Site: www.odishapolice.gov.in