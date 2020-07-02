Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2020 Apply for 1370 Posts at www.odishapolice.gov.in

Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2020 online Apply for 1370 Posts at www.odishapolice.gov.in:

State Selection Board, Odisha Police, Cuttack has announced recruitment notification to fill vacancies for the post of Police Constable for 1370 Posts at www.odishapolice.gov.in. Candidates can apply in this recruitment if they are looking for a Police job in the police department. Here is the opportunity to get the government job and job seekers should check out Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2020 at www.odishapolice.gov.in.

Due to lots of vacant posts finally, Odisha Recruitment for the post of Police Constable has been announced. State Selection Board, Odisha Police announced advertisement, and they invited to candidates who are interested in the same. Hopefuls who want to apply they should read all criteria that required fulfilling and without it, and one can not apply in this Odisha Police recruitment at www.odishapolice.gov.in. There are 1370 vacancies are available, so a chance to get the job is more and also more numbers of vacancies leads to more competition with MAHATET.

With the same thinking, huge numbers of aspirants will apply in this Odisha Police recruitment but if you are interested then no requirement to worry just apply for Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2020. Police constable vacancy is in Odisha Industrial Security Force (OISF) so aspirants should check out an advertisement with all eligibility and then they should apply at www.odishapolice.gov.in. Here are the eligibility criteria mentioned so you can go through it.

www.odishapolice.gov.in – Odisha Police Constable Recruitment

Name of the Recruitment

Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2020 for Male & Female

Name of Department

Odisha Industrial Security Force (OISF)

Numbers of vacancy:

Total 1374 posts are available

For male – 1164 posts

For female – 206 posts

Age Limit:

The minimum age is 18 years, as well the maximum age is 23 years as on January 1, 2020.

Age relaxation will be applicable as per the Odisha State Government Regulation

Job Location:

Candidates who will be select for the applied post all will get the job anywhere in Odisha, so if you are comfortable with this, then you can apply in this Police recruitment to get the job.

Application fee:

For application form Rs.35 as application form cost candidates required to pay.

Candidates who belong from SC/ ST they are exempt from examination fee whereas others need to pay Rs.150 as an examination fee.

Selection Process:

To get the job candidate need to clear all stage of the selection process with required cut off marks so if you could not perform in any one stage then for the further selection process, you will not be eligible. It is desirable to prepare well for all selection steps. There are four steps that are physical measurement test, physical efficiency test, written test, and medical examination.

Candidates can apply in Odisha Industrial Security Force (OISF) Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2020, but they should be ready for tough competition and perform well in all stages of the recruitment process.

Official website: www.odishapolice.gov.in