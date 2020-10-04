Odisha Malati Devi Prak Vidyalaya Paridhan Yojana 2020 – Uniforms to Pre-School Children in AWCs

The Odisha government has announced a scheme named Odisha Malati Devi Park Vidyalaya Paridhan Yojana 2020. The government will distribute the uniform to the government school and Anganwadi students.

The primary purpose behind the distribution of uniforms to the government school and Anganwadi students to encourage them to study. By announcing this scheme, the government wanted to make the education level of the state at the top as we all know that the government is launching many schemes for the betterment of the citizens of the state.

About Odisha Malati Devi Prak Vidalaya Paridhan Yojana 2020:

The government has distributed education kits to the students of the government school and Anganwadi workers. Under this scheme, the government will give two pairs of uniforms to the students of a government school.

The government will provide a uniform for the students who are studying in the pre-shool. In India, the poverty level is very high. And due to the poor financial condition, the student has to leave their study.

The government will establish a government school which will give the education to the student without any cost of charge. With the help of the scheme, the students will get two pairs of uniforms, and they can go to the school to wear them.

Due to the weak financial conditions, low-income family can not send their children to school. They do not have money to purchase the uniform, so that the government will offer the students who belong to the economically weaker section of the society the school uniforms.

However, the government has made an eligibility criterion for the scheme. The government will only give the school uniform to the students who are studying in the government school and Anganwadi centers.

That means the government will only provide the uniform to the students of the government school and Anganwadi school. The government will offer the student with two pairs of uniforms.

However, the government of Odisha has distributed the uniform to the students on the birthday of Gandhiji on 2nd October 2020. due to the corona pandemic, the school of the state is not open.

The objective of the Scheme:

The central government had announced the lockdown in the nation to reduce the corona pandemic infection. The government of every country has to close its educational institution due to lockdown.

However, now the government has announced unlock conditions in the nation. And from October, the educational institution can be started. So that the two pairs of uniforms can be taken into work from the opening of the school.

The government will distribute almost 14 lakh students’ uniforms. As we know that the advantage of the scheme will only be given to government school students. The family of the students who belong to the weaker section of the state.

The color of the uniforms is blue and pink. In the uniform, the government will include blue color pants and pink color shirts.

Benefits of the scheme:

The government is launching any scheme to give benefits to the low section of the state. This scheme is also established by the government to provide an advantage to the poor section of the state, and they can educate their children with the help of this scheme. The benefits of the scheme are given below.