Odisha Sumangal Portal (sumangal.odisha.gov.in) – Apply Online for Inter Caste Marriage Incentive Award Scheme

The Odisha government has launched the portal named Odisha Sumangal Portal for the inter cast marriage. This portal is to promote interest in marriage in the state. Before that, the Odisha government has launched the scheme to give encouragement to inter cast marriage.

If the two-person in which one person belongs to a backward caste and the other one is from the upper caste will get some benefits from the government.

The government makes this significant step toward the removal of untouchability. The government wants to integrate the various caste in the state.

With the help of this scheme, the people will encourage them to do marriage in the inter cast. People can download this portal from the internet and apply for the award of inter cast marriage.

Due to the lockdown situation in the nation, many people have lost their jobs, and they do not get income from any of the sources. The person can not get the income so that they can not survive in society.

About Odisha Government’s Inter caste marriage Scheme and Portal:

The government is launching many schemes for the people who are deeply affected due to the lockdown situation. The government is now launching the scheme under the Aatman Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

Under this Abhiyan, the government wanted to make all the people of the nation self-reliant. Also, the government is trying to make India self-sufficient. They do not have to depend on a country like China.

India is trying to improve its export as well as the government is making the policy so that they can reduce the import from the other country, especially like china.

In this article, we will provide you the information regarding the portal and how you can get the award of the scheme with the use of the portal.

The government will be making all the processes of the government in an online mode so that the role of the middle man can be reduced, and the benefits of the scheme are effectively given to the person who really needs it.

If you are doing the inter-caste marriage and you want to get the benefits from this government scheme, then you have to apply for the scheme on this portal.

To do the intercast marriage, the government makes some criteria of the scheme of which the couple has to follow, then only they will get the benefits of the scheme from the government of Odisha.

With the implementation of this scheme, the government makes the achievement of the removal of untouchability.

However, the constitution of India had removed the untouchability on the day of 26 January 1950 when the constitution become in force in India. Yet, there are many states where untouchability present.

The procedure of Making the registration on the Odisha Government’s Inter caste marriage Scheme and Portal:

The government needs to find out those places and remove this provision from the state. For the effective implementation of the scheme, the government tries to make a portal and give benefits to the beneficiaries effectively.

Here are the following steps that you have to follow while making the registration for the award of the intercast marriage of the state.