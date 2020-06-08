Odisha DET 2020 Seat Allotment List – Orissa Diploma Counselling Results check at www.dtetorissa.gov.in

Odisha DET 2020 Seat Allotment List, Orissa Diploma Counselling Results available at www.dtetorissa.gov.in:

The Directorate of Technical Education and Training, Odisha has declared the notification of Odisha DET 2020 Seat Allotment List & Odisha DET result on the official site at www.dtetorissa.gov.in. The Diploma counseling process will start very soon. Now it declares the Odisha DET Diploma Entrance Test Result 2020 on to the Odisha DET official site. The result based on the performance in the written test. So the students can check their Odisha DET result and check the Allotment seat list at www.dtetorissa.gov.in.

The Directorate of Technical Education and Training, Odisha is conducted the DET (Diploma Entrance Test) every year. This entrance performs for the students who get admission in the Diploma PG courses in the Odisha State. Without participating in the counseling process, candidates can’t get admission in the Diploma Polytechnic colleges in Odisha state at www.dtetorissa.gov.in. To get admission in the Diploma courses, students must give the Diploma Entrance Test (DET).

Now, the Odisha Technical Education and Training Center declare the Diploma Entrance Test Counseling Result on the official site. So the students who given the Odisha DET 2020 written exam they can check their result on the official website at www.dtetorissa.gov.in. Odisha DET provides the three counseling round, Round 1, Round 2, and Round 3. Students can check their Odisha DET 2020 counseling result to enter their roll number.

The Odisha DET 2020 provides the Allotment setlist on the official site. The counseling process has three steps first choice filling, document verification, and then Allotments of Seats. So students can check their Counselling result on the official website at www.dtetorissa.gov.in. The Odisha DET seat allotment process contains three rounds. After completing third round students go for the admission process. This is for getting the admission in the Diploma Polytechnic College in the Odisha state at www.dtetorissa.gov.in.

Name of the Department: Directorate of Technical and Training, Orissa

Name of the exam: DET 2020 (Diploma Entrance Test)

Educational Qualification: The students must complete the 10th and 12th.

Post Category: Odisha DET 2020 Seat Allocation List

The Directorate of Technical and Education, Orissa declares the DET counseling result on the official site at www.dtetorissa.gov.in. So the students follow the steps to download their results.

First candidates visit the official site at www.dtetorissa.gov.in. Then search the link of Odisha DET 2020 counseling result and click on that. Then enter your Odisha DET roll number and date of birth and submit it. Then the Odisha DET result will display on your computer screen.

Official site: www.dtetorissa.gov.in