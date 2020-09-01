NY Latino Film Festival includes drive-in performances

The New York Latino Film Festival returns this month in a new format that includes Bronx drive-ins, live experiences and virtual programming, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, in its 21st edition, is scheduled for September 14 to 20 and brings more than 70 productions of varied genres and more than a dozen countries, including feature films, short films, documentaries, web series and experimental cinema.

“Habla Now”, the 15th installment of HBO Latino’s award-winning series “Habla”, will be in charge of opening the festival. The documentary special features personal stories of well-known figures, such as Dominican singer, actress and activist Amara La Negra, Mexican-American rapper and environmental activist Xiuhtezcatl Martínez, Puerto Rican Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernández and Colombian-born actress Diane Guerrero.

Among the highlights are “Charm City Kings”, directed by Puerto Rican Angel Manuel Soto, and “Critical Thinking”, directed by and co-starring Colombian-American John Leguizamo.

“Charm City Kings” is inspired by the documentary “12 O’Clock Boys.” Written by Sherman Payne, with a story by Chris Boyd, Kirk Sullivan and Oscar winner Barry Jenkins, it follows a 14-year-old who is eager to join a notorious motorcycle group that rules the streets of Baltimore in the summer.

Critical Thinking, meanwhile, tells the true story of five Latino and black teenagers in one of Miami’s toughest neighborhoods, struggling to reach the National Chess Championship under the guidance of an unconventional but inspiring teacher, played by Leguizamo.

“Inspired by the resilience of the Latino community, the NYLFF is proud to return with a fresh format that includes our first drive-in experience,” said Calixto Chinchilla, founder of the New York Latino Film Festival, in a statement released Tuesday. “We are proud to serve as an important platform for Latino creators to share relevant stories about intersectionality, diversity, and experiences lived in this country.”