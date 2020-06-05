NVS Teachers Recruitment 2020 for 2072 Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti PGT TGT Posts Apply at www.mecbsegov.in:

NVS Teacher Recruitment 2020 at www.mecbsegov.in:

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Recruitment 2020:

Job Vacancy Details and Eligibility Criteria for NVS Recruitment 2020:

Name of the Samiti: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS)

Name of the posts: Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) and Trained Teacher Graduate (TGT)

Number of seats: Total 2072 posts available

Assistant Commissioners: 02 post

Principals: 40 posts

Post Graduate Teacher: 880 posts

Trained Graduate Teacher: 660 posts

Miscellaneous Category: 255 posts

Third Language Teacher: 235 posts

Job Location: Anywhere in India

Age Limits: Age limit of 40 years for PGT, 35 to 54 years for Principal, 35 years for TGT and Miscellaneous, 45 years for Assistant Commissioners.

Educational Qualification: Graduation, Post-Graduation, BE/ B.Ed. / B.Tech from the recognized university or institutions.

Application Fee: Application fee of Rs.1500 for Principal, Assistant Commissioner, and Rs.1000 for PGT, TGT, Misc. and Regional Language Teachers.

Selection process: NVS first conduct the written test then after it does an interview.

Pay Scale: Rs.15600 – 39100 with grade pay Rs.7600/-.

How to Apply NVS Teacher Recruitment 2020?

Applicants visit the official website at www.mecbsegov.in. At the home page click on NVS Teacher Recruitment 2020. Download an application form from PGT TGT. Fill the form and do online payment and submit it. Take a print out of form for external use.

NVS Teacher Recruitment 2020

